Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Apple's iPads
Below, we've rounded up all of the best deals that we've found for the iPad so if you're looking to pick up a new tablet either for yourself or for a holiday gift, you're going to want to check out the list below.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
10.2-inch iPad
Even though the 10.2-inch iPad was just released in September 2019 and already has a low starting price of $329, multiple retailers are offering it even cheaper this year.
Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Staples are all offering the 32GB Wi-Fi only 10.2-inch iPad for $250, which is an $80 discount and the lowest price that we've seen since launch.
$250 for the 10.2-inch iPad is a great deal, and this is the tablet that's ideal for most users. It features a larger display than prior entry-level models, it supports the Apple Pencil, and it even works with Apple's Smart Keyboard for the first time.
If you're looking for the higher-capacity 128GB model, the best price you're going to get is from Amazon. Amazon is offering the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad for $330, which is a discount of $100 off of the original $429 price tag.
iPad Pro
If you're a My Best Buy member (which is free), you can get select iPad Pro models for a discount of $150 to $200. According to Best Buy, pricing will start at $650, which is $150 off of the $799 price of the entry-level 11-inch 64GB WiFi-only iPad Pro.
Most other retailers aren't offering specific Black Friday discounts on the iPad Pro, but Amazon has some deals available:
- 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi Silver - $649, down from $799
- 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi Silver - $799, down from $949
- 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi Space Gray - $799, down from $949
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB WiFi Space Gray - $899, down from $999
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB WiFi Space Gray - $999, down from $1149
iPad Air
As with the iPad Pro, there are few Black Friday specific deals on the iPad Air because most retailers are focusing on discounting the 10.2-inch iPad. Amazon has some of the only discounts available.
- iPad Air WiFi 256GB Silver - $599, down from $649
- iPad Air WiFi 256GB Gold - $599, down from $649