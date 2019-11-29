Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Apple's iPads

Friday November 29, 2019 4:23 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple's iPads are a popular purchase choice during Black Friday because many of the major retailers offer up steep discounts on various models, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and the already super affordable 10.2-inch seventh-generation iPad.

Below, we've rounded up all of the best deals that we've found for the iPad so if you're looking to pick up a new tablet either for yourself or for a holiday gift, you're going to want to check out the list below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

10.2-inch iPad


Even though the 10.2-inch iPad was just released in September 2019 and already has a low starting price of $329, multiple retailers are offering it even cheaper this year.

Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and Staples are all offering the 32GB Wi-Fi only 10.2-inch iPad for $250, which is an $80 discount and the lowest price that we've seen since launch.

$250 for the 10.2-inch iPad is a great deal, and this is the tablet that's ideal for most users. It features a larger display than prior entry-level models, it supports the Apple Pencil, and it even works with Apple's Smart Keyboard for the first time.

If you're looking for the higher-capacity 128GB model, the best price you're going to get is from Amazon. Amazon is offering the 128GB 10.2-inch iPad for $330, which is a discount of $100 off of the original $429 price tag.

iPad Pro


If you're a My Best Buy member (which is free), you can get select iPad Pro models for a discount of $150 to $200. According to Best Buy, pricing will start at $650, which is $150 off of the $799 price of the entry-level 11-inch 64GB WiFi-only iPad Pro.

Most other retailers aren't offering specific Black Friday discounts on the iPad Pro, but Amazon has some deals available:
If you're looking for an older, more affordable model with a lot of storage, Walmart is selling the 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for $699, down from $999.

iPad Air


As with the iPad Pro, there are few Black Friday specific deals on the iPad Air because most retailers are focusing on discounting the 10.2-inch iPad. Amazon has some of the only discounts available.
Make sure to check out our full Black Friday Roundup to find great deals on all of the best Apple products, accessories, and much more before the shopping event ends.

Related Roundups: Apple Black Friday, Apple Deals
[ 2 comments ]