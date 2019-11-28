Deals: Save $300 on the 2019 MacBook Air, Now Just $799 on Amazon

The notebook is listed at $899, but if you proceed to checkout and choose no-rush shipping, the price becomes $799.
This is the latest MacBook Air model with a True Tone display, released in July 2019.
The notebook features 8th-generation Intel Core processors, Touch ID, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, the Apple T2 chip with Hey Siri support, louder speakers, and more. Note that, unlike the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, the latest MacBook Air still has a butterfly keyboard that may experience issues with sticky or nonfunctioning keys.
The base model is configured with a 1.6GHz dual-core Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics 617.
Starting on Black Friday, a slightly better deal will be available at Micro Center stores for those who live near one of their 25 locations. They'll be offering the 2019 MacBook Air for just $779 for in-store pickup only, but quantities will be limited.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.