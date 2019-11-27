AirPods Pro Demand is So Strong That Apple is Reportedly Doubling Production

Wednesday November 27, 2019 9:36 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Following a recent Bloomberg report claiming that the new AirPods Pro are experiencing "much higher" than expected demand, the Nikkei Asian Review reports that Apple has asked its supplier Luxshare Precision to double production of the high-end earphones to two million units per month.


The report adds that Apple has also asked Luxshare and fellow Chinese manufacturer Goertek to boost production of the regular AirPods at their Vietnam-based factories, although it is unclear by how much.

AirPods Pro are currently estimated for delivery around December 31 through Apple's online store in the United States, so orders placed today are not guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. However, authorized resellers such as Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, and T-Mobile still quote delivery within the first week of December.

Amazon is even offering a slight discount on the AirPods Pro for Black Friday, pricing them at $234.98, a savings of nearly $15.

AirPods are considered to be the world's best selling truly wireless earphones, with surging popularity since their release in late 2016. Together with the Apple Watch, the earphones have been a driving force behind growth in Apple's wearables category, which recently set new fourth quarter revenue records worldwide.

AirPods Pro feature several improvements over the regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water resistance.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: AirPods Pro
Tag: nikkei.com
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
[ 34 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
TreyCox
39 minutes ago at 09:37 am
I believe it. I already see them everywhere in DC. I absolutely love mine.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Kabeyun
37 minutes ago at 09:39 am
Not surprised. It’s what we wanted from the original AirPods, and still, despite the predictable whining here, competitively priced for what you get. AirPods were the dark horse of Apple’s lineup, and good on them for capitalizing on this niche.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
benshive
36 minutes ago at 09:40 am


#AppleIsDoomed

I know. Clearly Cook has no idea what consumers want :(
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
miguelcoma
37 minutes ago at 09:39 am
#AppleIsDoomed
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Frobozz
33 minutes ago at 09:43 am
I bought two pair- one for a gift and one for myself, with the Amazon deal that’s running now. I tried them on in an Apple Store a few weeks earlier and was very impressed with the noise cancellation and pass-through options. Bass and overall sound fidelity is much better than the AirPods. Some of that is simply due to less noise getting in. Amazing how it tunes out engine and train noise.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Awesome
26 minutes ago at 09:50 am


Yet the highly reputable Consumer Reports said they’re mediocre and that Samsung (yet again) destroys Apple on quality and price. I know which I’m going to gift to people.


I'm sure the people you're giving them to will enjoy having some ugly earrings. ;) (Not quite as bad as the Surface Buds, but...)

In all honesty, though, Samsung's alternative may be cheaper, but with Apple it's all about the experience. The one-tap setup that lets you use them with all your Apple devices, the ANC and Transparency modes, the Hey Siri integration, the bean forming mics, etc. It's just feels more tightly integrated and thoughtfully designed. Most of Samsung's "awesome, groundbreaking" features I've found to be just gimmicks (Galaxy Fold, anyone???) I once heard an AT&T employee say it well: "Samsung is always looking to do the latest and greatest. Apple doesn't do the flashy new stuff quite as quickly, but when they do, they do it better." Couldn't have said it better myself.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
flexiboy1912
4 minutes ago at 10:12 am


we? i was perfectly happy with the original airpods. couldn't care less about these so-called "pro"s. also what was so "dark horse" about them exactly?..

You try using the old ones on the London tube and it's impossible even on max volume , new pro's mid volume and noise cancelling gets rid of all the train/tunnel noise and are fantastic!

If they can work on the tube they can work anywhere trust me!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bbeagle
33 minutes ago at 09:43 am
But.... But.... Apple should have priced them at $99... then there would be this underground market on eBay where people who hate Apple would buy tons of them and get rich selling them for $250.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
centauratlas
25 minutes ago at 09:51 am
It would be nice if Apple made essentially the same features, minus the wireless - e.g. a wired version of them. I'm not a fan of having an RF device right next to my head for long periods.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
LovingTeddy
22 minutes ago at 09:55 am
Still not convinced with these disposable headphones.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]