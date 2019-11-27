Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
AirPods Pro Demand is So Strong That Apple is Reportedly Doubling Production
The report adds that Apple has also asked Luxshare and fellow Chinese manufacturer Goertek to boost production of the regular AirPods at their Vietnam-based factories, although it is unclear by how much.
AirPods Pro are currently estimated for delivery around December 31 through Apple's online store in the United States, so orders placed today are not guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas. However, authorized resellers such as Amazon, Best Buy, AT&T, and T-Mobile still quote delivery within the first week of December.
Amazon is even offering a slight discount on the AirPods Pro for Black Friday, pricing them at $234.98, a savings of nearly $15.
AirPods are considered to be the world's best selling truly wireless earphones, with surging popularity since their release in late 2016. Together with the Apple Watch, the earphones have been a driving force behind growth in Apple's wearables category, which recently set new fourth quarter revenue records worldwide.
AirPods Pro feature several improvements over the regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water resistance.
I know. Clearly Cook has no idea what consumers want :(
#AppleIsDoomed
Yet the highly reputable Consumer Reports said they’re mediocre and that Samsung (yet again) destroys Apple on quality and price. I know which I’m going to gift to people.
I'm sure the people you're giving them to will enjoy having some ugly earrings. ;) (Not quite as bad as the Surface Buds, but...)
In all honesty, though, Samsung's alternative may be cheaper, but with Apple it's all about the experience. The one-tap setup that lets you use them with all your Apple devices, the ANC and Transparency modes, the Hey Siri integration, the bean forming mics, etc. It's just feels more tightly integrated and thoughtfully designed. Most of Samsung's "awesome, groundbreaking" features I've found to be just gimmicks (Galaxy Fold, anyone???) I once heard an AT&T employee say it well: "Samsung is always looking to do the latest and greatest. Apple doesn't do the flashy new stuff quite as quickly, but when they do, they do it better." Couldn't have said it better myself.
You try using the old ones on the London tube and it's impossible even on max volume , new pro's mid volume and noise cancelling gets rid of all the train/tunnel noise and are fantastic!
we? i was perfectly happy with the original airpods. couldn't care less about these so-called "pro"s. also what was so "dark horse" about them exactly?..
If they can work on the tube they can work anywhere trust me!
