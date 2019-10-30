Apple Sets New Q4 Wearables Record in Every Market

Cook said that Apple saw "amazing results" in the wearables, home, and accessories category with revenue hitting $6.5 billion. That's up from $4.2 billion in the year-ago quarter, which is impressive growth. Cook said that Apple is "thrilled" with its wearables category specifically.
We're thrilled with the results. As to what's driving it - it's the totality that's driving it. For some people, it's about fitness, for some people it's about health, for some people it's about communication, and for some people, it's about all of the above. I think always-on for the Series 5 is a game changer for many of our users.According to Cook, three quarters of Apple Watch buyers were new to Apple Watch. Apple is still "significantly in the build mode" in terms of getting them in the hands of more consumers.
Cook also touched briefly on Apple's focus on health. Cook said that Apple plans to improve on Health related efforts that it has now such as medical records and health research, but that there are also "things that we aren't going to talk about just yet," perhaps referring to future Apple Watch features.
"There will be a day that we look back and see Apple's greatest contribution to people's health," Cook said.