Deals Spotlight: Get the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-Inch iPad at its Black Friday Price of $250 ($80 Off, Lowest Ever)

For the 32GB model, this is a sale we're expected to see across numerous retailers on Friday, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The $80 discount is the lowest price we've tracked for the 32GB Wi-Fi model, so if you were planning on purchasing the 10.2-inch iPad on Friday, you can do a little early shopping on your list today.
10.2-inch iPad Sale (Lowest Ever Prices)
- Wi-Fi 32GB - $249.99, down from $329.00 ($79 off)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.00 ($99 off)
- Cellular 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off)
- Cellular 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off)