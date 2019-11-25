Deals Spotlight: Get the 32GB Wi-Fi 10.2-Inch iPad at its Black Friday Price of $250 ($80 Off, Lowest Ever)

Monday November 25, 2019 6:11 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Just a few days out from Black Friday and Amazon is already matching one of the more notable discounts we're set to see this year, this one for the new 10.2-inch iPad. You can get the 32GB model with Wi-Fi for $249.99, down from $329, along with a few other configurations on sale.

For the 32GB model, this is a sale we're expected to see across numerous retailers on Friday, including Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The $80 discount is the lowest price we've tracked for the 32GB Wi-Fi model, so if you were planning on purchasing the 10.2-inch iPad on Friday, you can do a little early shopping on your list today.

10.2-inch iPad Sale (Lowest Ever Prices)


If you're planning out your game plan for Friday, be sure to visit our Black Friday Roundup to find the best deals on Apple devices, accessories, and more.

