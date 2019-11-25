Apple Releases 'The Surprise' Holiday Ad

Monday November 25, 2019 9:16 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple has an annual tradition of sharing a heartwarming holiday-themed video ahead of Thanksgiving in the United States, and this morning, Apple released its newest holiday video on YouTube.

The video starts out with a family that has two complaining kids going on a holiday trip, with the kids fighting until the iPads come out. The family arrives at their grandfather's house, who is still mourning the loss of his wife. The girls spend time with their grandfather and find old family photos, eventually putting together a slideshow of family memories and presenting it as a holiday gift to their grandfather.



The ad is designed to show off some of the capabilities of the iPad, such as creating and displaying a photo slideshow.It features the song "Married Life" by Michael Giacchino, which was used in well-known Disney Pixar film "Up."

"Sometimes, the best gifts can come from the most unexpected places," reads the tagline, with Apple linking to the iPad section of its website.

Many of Apple's holiday ads have won awards and accolades in the past. Last year's video was an animated spot featuring music from 16-year-old songwriter Billie Eilish, while in 2017, Apple did an ad featuring a woman dancing through a snowy city.

ceriess
21 minutes ago at 09:20 am
Wouldn't be the holidays without being reminded of death.
Rating: 3 Votes
Unity451
17 minutes ago at 09:24 am
They should title the ad... How to create Zombies.


Rating: 2 Votes
Hym tix
5 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Meanwhile, poor gramps has no memories of his grandkids this Christmas because they were busy staring at the glowing screen. Worth it!
Rating: 1 Votes
zinacef
15 minutes ago at 09:25 am
This brought tears to my eyes. Life is so short which is why we should cherish every single moment we have with our loved ones. Apple nailed yet again for the holidays.
Happy Holidays Everyone!
Rating: 1 Votes

