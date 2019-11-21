Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Reportedly Overhauling Its Software Development Process Following Buggy Release of iOS 13
The report claims the new strategy is already being applied to development of iOS 14 ahead of its release next year. The shift comes after the buggy release of iOS 13, which has already received eight updates with bug fixes and delayed features in the last two months, which is more than usual over that time.
The new process will see Apple implement "flags," allowing the company's software engineers to selectively enable or disable unfinished or buggy features in an isolated way to ensure that overall stability is not jeopardized. Flags are already commonly used by other tech companies like Google and Microsoft.
Apple has also considered delaying some iOS 14 features until 2021, according to the report, as part of its efforts to ensure the update is more stable. Apple is believed to have taken a similar approach with iOS 12, delaying some features until iOS 13, which contributed to iOS 12 being a rather stable update.
The changes were reportedly announced at a recent meeting with employees led by Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi.
In the meantime, Apple continues to test iOS 13.3, with a third beta released this week.
I can’t believe Apple are only realising this now... it seems like such an obvious issue. This new “build all features at the start and only switch them on when they’re ready” strategy is welcomed, but it’s what other software engineers have been doing for years??
