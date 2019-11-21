Apple Reportedly Overhauling Its Software Development Process Following Buggy Release of iOS 13

Thursday November 21, 2019 5:06 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is overhauling the way it develops and tests iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS in hopes that the new approach will improve the quality of each software platform over the long term, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.


The report claims the new strategy is already being applied to development of iOS 14 ahead of its release next year. The shift comes after the buggy release of iOS 13, which has already received eight updates with bug fixes and delayed features in the last two months, which is more than usual over that time.

The new process will see Apple implement "flags," allowing the company's software engineers to selectively enable or disable unfinished or buggy features in an isolated way to ensure that overall stability is not jeopardized. Flags are already commonly used by other tech companies like Google and Microsoft.

Apple has also considered delaying some iOS 14 features until 2021, according to the report, as part of its efforts to ensure the update is more stable. Apple is believed to have taken a similar approach with iOS 12, delaying some features until ‌iOS 13‌, which contributed to iOS 12 being a rather stable update.

The changes were reportedly announced at a recent meeting with employees led by Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi.

In the meantime, Apple continues to test iOS 13.3, with a third beta released this week.

[ 15 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
tigres
4 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Can we return Catalina? Embarrassing release.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
madmin
5 minutes ago at 05:15 am
But why did it take them this long to see their method was bad ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Lounge vibes 05
4 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Just stop with the huge yearly updates. Just add features when there ready. Maybe announce a year long roadmap of features, but slowly add them over a year, instead of trying to rush everything for September. Also, put macOS back on a 18 to 30 month upgrade cycle
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
2 minutes ago at 05:17 am
I said it ever since 2012(?) that macOS releases cannot be annual because too many “features” are added just for marketing, current bugs don’t get fixed, only bugs in the “new features” are fixed (sometimes) and then the core is slowly rotting away. Now this same problem is happening to iOS.

I can’t believe Apple are only realising this now... it seems like such an obvious issue. This new “build all features at the start and only switch them on when they’re ready” strategy is welcomed, but it’s what other software engineers have been doing for years??
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
2 minutes ago at 05:17 am
Tim Cook’s decision to get rid of Scott Forstall was short sighted and stupid. Better collaboration my ass.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]