Elago Launches New AW6 Case for AirPods Themed After Apple's iPod

Tuesday November 19, 2019 5:33 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Accessory maker Elago is back this week with a new product announcement, this time for Apple's AirPods. The new AW6 Case fits the original ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods‌ 2 (not AirPods Pro), and has Apple's signature click wheel emblazoned on its front, designed to look like the iPod.


The AW6 Case is made of silicone and will help protect the ‌AirPods‌ Case from scratches and drops. Besides the click wheel, Elago's case even includes details like the iPod Classic's hold switch on the top of the case.


There are two colors, including White and Black, and Elago's case allows the front-facing LED of the ‌AirPods‌ Wireless Charging Case to be visible. The case has a cutout for the Lightning port, and it also supports wireless charging on any Qi-compatible mat.


Last month, Elago launched an ‌AirPods‌ case that was themed after the original Macintosh, and the company is also known for its Apple Watch stands that resemble the iPod, Mac, and an original Nintendo Game Boy.

Elago's AW6 Case for ‌AirPods‌ is available on the company's website and on Amazon for $11.99. On Amazon you can also buy a version that includes an attached carabiner for $12.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Related Roundup: AirPods 2
Tags: Elago, AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now)
4 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
oneMadRssn
23 minutes ago at 05:51 am
It would be cool if the buttons were actually functional and worked as a bluetooth remote to the iPhone or something. Otherwise, this is stupid.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
andy89
38 minutes ago at 05:37 am
This is only slightly less pointless than the other thing they released.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
34 minutes ago at 05:41 am
These are awesome, I could see sales of these being up in the tens.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]