Elago Launches New AW6 Case for AirPods Themed After Apple's iPod

The AW6 Case is made of silicone and will help protect the AirPods Case from scratches and drops. Besides the click wheel, Elago's case even includes details like the iPod Classic's hold switch on the top of the case.
There are two colors, including White and Black, and Elago's case allows the front-facing LED of the AirPods Wireless Charging Case to be visible. The case has a cutout for the Lightning port, and it also supports wireless charging on any Qi-compatible mat.
Last month, Elago launched an AirPods case that was themed after the original Macintosh, and the company is also known for its Apple Watch stands that resemble the iPod, Mac, and an original Nintendo Game Boy.
Elago's AW6 Case for AirPods is available on the company's website and on Amazon for $11.99. On Amazon you can also buy a version that includes an attached carabiner for $12.99.
