16-Inch MacBook Pro Features New 'Lid Angle Sensor'

Tuesday November 19, 2019 1:08 pm PST by Joe Rossignol
Earlier this week, do-it-yourself repair website iFixit shared its full teardown of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing a closer look at its scissor switch keyboard, new thermal architecture, and other design tweaks.

As it turns out, there is one more change. In an internal document to Apple Authorized Service Providers, obtained by MacRumors, Apple indicates the 16-inch MacBook Pro includes a new "lid angle sensor" that presumably monitors the opening and closing of the notebook and the precise position of the lid.

MacRumors reached out to iFixit to investigate, leading them to uncover a small sensor facing the left-side hinge of the notebook. There is also a magnet embedded in the hinge itself, with an arrow indicating polarity. iFixit has updated its teardown with photos of the sensor, which we've shared below.

Photo: iFixit

While previous-generation MacBook Pro models have a Hall effect sensor that determines when the lid is closed for sleep/wake purposes, the lid angle sensor in the 16-inch MacBook Pro appears to be more sophisticated.

Apple's service document does not provide any clues as to why the sensor was redesigned, but iFixit speculates that it could provide a clever way for Apple to track how often the lid was opened, closed, or adjusted in cases where the display or frayed flex cables need to be repaired — think "Flexgate."

Photo: iFixit

The lid angle sensor could also be for an unannounced macOS feature, although again, this is merely speculation.

Of note, in the event of a display repair, Apple's service document indicates that technicians must calibrate both the display and the lid angle sensor in order for the repair to be considered complete. If we learn any additional information about the sensor, we will be sure to provide an update.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Tag: iFixit
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 10 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
T'hain Esh Kelch
32 minutes ago at 01:20 pm
It may also, for future models, be used to help FaceID to determine the angle at which the face is likely at for quicker login.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
anschris
11 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
This is probably the "pervert privacy protection" feature. If it senses the lid closing super rapidly, it closes all browser windows and scrubs the hard drive of all your porn.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
benshive
33 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Interesting. Maybe a feature this sensor could be used for could be a setting where a user can set exactly how far closed they want the lid to be when the display turns off.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Falhófnir
5 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
Wasn't there something about bouncing the sound from the speakers off the display to improve audio quality or am I imagining that? Either a patent or as part of the introduction of the 2016 or something, it's a bit of a vague memory.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
markaceto
24 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
Lots of cabinets and drawers have magnetic hardware to give them a more "premium" feel, so the polarity could be for that or even to hold the lid closed when shut. Standing by for a youtube shootout comparing the best sounding laptop lid snaps...
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]