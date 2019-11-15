New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iFixit Tearing Down 16-Inch MacBook Pro Live

Friday November 15, 2019 10:28 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro models are in stores as of today, and iFixit, a site known for its product teardowns, has purchased one and is going to take it apart.

The teardown is happening live on YouTube, which means MacRumors readers interested in getting a peek at what's inside the new machine can follow along as it's deconstructed.


iFixit plans to provide a first look at the inside of the new Magic Keyboard and will also give a brief overview of additional internal components, with more information to come later in a full teardown.

Avatar
kanki1985
26 minutes ago at 10:32 am
What is the point.. the repairability score will be less than 2.. As always!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy James
25 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Less soldering, more sockets. Please!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mikzn
21 minutes ago at 10:37 am
replaceable / up-gradable Memory and SSD would be fantastic - but not likely
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
19 minutes ago at 10:39 am


What is the point.. the repairability score will be less than 2.. As always!


Maybe it'd be higher if Apple had respect for consumers and the right to repair bill?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bsolar
19 minutes ago at 10:39 am
They are actually doing a very interesting and detailed review. I'm less interested with repairability (I know it won't be high) but definitely interested in the technical details and internal design.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Dovydas
10 minutes ago at 10:48 am
There are no excuses for soldering ram and ssd.
Rating: 1 Votes

