iFixit Tearing Down 16-Inch MacBook Pro Live

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro models are in stores as of today, and iFixit, a site known for its product teardowns, has purchased one and is going to take it apart.The teardown is happening live on YouTube, which means MacRumors readers interested in getting a peek at what's inside the new machine can follow along as it's deconstructed.iFixit plans to provide a first look at the inside of the new Magic Keyboard and will also give a brief overview of additional internal components, with more information to come later in a full teardown.