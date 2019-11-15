Deals Spotlight: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Gets $100 Discount at Best Buy, Amazon, and Adorama (Starting at $2,300)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're only interested in the two base models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and would prefer ordering from Best Buy, Amazon, or Adorama, we've compiled every discount below. Shoppers should note that in many instances these notebooks will ship later than Apple's estimated dates, by as much as three weeks, particularly for those ordered from Amazon.
For Best Buy's sales, you'll also need to be a part of the My Best Buy program to notice the discounts on each MacBook Pro. Take a look at each price markdown in the list below and be sure to shop before the sales expire.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Sale ($100 off)
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Silver - $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00 [Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy]
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Space Gray - $2,299.00, down from $2,399.00 [Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Silver - $2,699.00, down from $2,799.00 [Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy]
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Space Gray - $2,699.00, down from $2,799.00 [Adorama, Amazon, Best Buy]