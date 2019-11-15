Deals Spotlight: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Gets $100 Discount at Best Buy, Amazon, and Adorama (Starting at $2,300)

Friday November 15, 2019 7:55 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
A trio of retailers have begun discounting Apple's just-released 16-inch MacBook Pro, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Adorama. These sales follow discounts offered by Expercom, which are deeper and extend to custom configuration models as well.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're only interested in the two base models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and would prefer ordering from Best Buy, Amazon, or Adorama, we've compiled every discount below. Shoppers should note that in many instances these notebooks will ship later than Apple's estimated dates, by as much as three weeks, particularly for those ordered from Amazon.

For Best Buy's sales, you'll also need to be a part of the My Best Buy program to notice the discounts on each MacBook Pro. Take a look at each price markdown in the list below and be sure to shop before the sales expire.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Sale ($100 off)


Head to our full Deals Roundup for more Apple-related bargains, and then visit our Black Friday Roundup to prepare for the upcoming shopping event, which is now just two weeks away.

travis64
28 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Price is just to damn high
falkon-engine
23 minutes ago at 08:03 am
Nice but with no Wi-Fi 6 I’m gonna pass. Let’s see if the next (hopefully) 14 inch has better connectivity options.
CheesePuff
14 minutes ago at 08:12 am


Price is just to damn high


It's been the same price since 2016. Counting for inflation, the 15" MacBook Pro from 2006 was $2,551.76.
