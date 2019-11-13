Deals Spotlight: Expercom Offers First Discounts on 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $436 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
All sales listed below are available online. Expercom's shipping will be slightly slower than Apple's delivery dates, but the discounts are notably lower than the traditional prices offered by Apple.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Discounts
- 2.6GHz 6-core 16GB, 512GB, Radeon 5300M - $2,227.00, down from $2,399.00 ($172 off)
- 2.3GHz 8-core 16GB, 1TB, Radeon 5500M - $2,599.00, down from $2,799.00 ($200 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 32GB, 1TB, Radeon 5500M - $3,248.74, down from $3,499.00 ($250 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 64GB, 2TB, Radeon 5500M - $3,991.30, down from $4,299.00 ($307 off)
- 2.4GHz 8-core 64GB, 8TB, Radeon 5500M - $5,662.06, down from $6,099.00 ($436 off)