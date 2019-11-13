Deals Spotlight: Expercom Offers First Discounts on 16-Inch MacBook Pro (Up to $436 Off)

Wednesday November 13, 2019 9:03 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple reseller Expercom today revealed discounts on the just-announced 16-inch MacBook Pro, offering sales on both standard models and custom configurations. In the sales, you can get as much as $436 off the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

All sales listed below are available online. Expercom's shipping will be slightly slower than Apple's delivery dates, but the discounts are notably lower than the traditional prices offered by Apple.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Discounts


Check out our full Deals Roundup for even more Apple-related offers and discounts.

