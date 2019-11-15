Black Friday Spotlight: Walmart Will Offer Competitive Prices on AirPods, Apple Watch Series 3, and 10.2-Inch iPad

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Walmart. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Walmart is set to host its Black Friday sale beginning online on Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m. ET, and then starting in stores Thanksgiving day at 6 p.m. ET. You'll find the usual array of TVs, smart watches, smartphones, tablets, headphones, video games, and much more discounted throughout the event.
Apple
This includes Apple devices like the AirPods with Charging Case for $129, down from a regular price of $159. This price undercuts the $134-$144 price of the wireless headphones that will be seen this Black Friday at Best Buy, Target, and Staples.
You'll also have a chance to save on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad, priced at $249, down from $329, which is the same price seen among the major retailers this season and one of the best all-around deals you can find on Black Friday.
Walmart will have the Apple Watch Series 3 in 38mm for $129, down from $199; while the 42mm will be $159, down from $229. These prices will come below Target's sale on the Series 3, and are looking like some of the best discounts on Black Friday for the 2017 Apple Watch.
For iPhones, you'll be able to get up to $450 in Walmart eGift cards with qualified activation on iPhone XS ($450), XS Max ($400), XR ($400), 11 ($300), 11 Pro ($300), and 11 Pro Max ($300). If you also trade in an eligible smartphone, you'll get an additional $250 on a Walmart eGift card. The retailer will also have the 32GB iPhone 6s Plus for $149 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless plans.
Electronics
Walmart will have a big selection of discounts on various electronics, from audio equipment to smart watches, networking, and more. It should also be a good time to invest in a low-price 4K television if you've been holding out, with prices starting between $148 and $280 for solid options.
Walmart's ONN brand will have a 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $148. If you're looking for higher quality sets, brands like Philips will have a 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV for $278, while Samsung will offer its 50-inch 4K Smart TV for the same price of $278.
Audio
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - $129, down from $199
- Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones - $89, down from $119
- Anker Rave Mini Wireless Party Speaker - $100, down from $149
- JBL Flip 3 Speaker - $50, down from $100
- Fitbit Inspire HR - $69, down from $99
- Fitbit Versa Lite - $99, down from $159
- SanDisk ImageMate 64GB MicroSD Card - $8, down from $12
- SanDisk ImageMate 128GB MicroSD Card - $14, down from $20
- Arlo 3-Camera Security System - $179, down from $249
- Netgear Nighthwak AX3000 Router - $99, down from $199
Video Games
Many of the same video game deals that we've seen highlighted at Target and Best Buy will emerge at Walmart this year. Sony's 1TB PlayStation 4 bundle with God of War (2018), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, and The Last of Us Remastered will be $199, down from $299.
On Microsoft's side, you'll be able to get the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Console for $149, down from $249, just like Best Buy. There will also be a bundle with the 1TB Xbox One X Console and Gears 5 at $349 and the 1TB Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at $199. These bundles offer savings between $100 and $150.
For both Microsoft and Sony, the Xbox Wireless Controller and DualShock 4 will both be on sale for $39 in select colors, matching Target and Best Buy. These sales make for perfect opportunities to save on wireless controllers that work with iOS 13 and tvOS 13 as well.
Nintendo's 2019 holiday bundle will also be available at Walmart, offering the original 2017 Nintendo Switch for $299 alongside a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The new Nintendo Switch with an updated battery, as well as the Nintendo Switch Lite, is not on sale this year.
Other miscellaneous video game sales include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $38, one of the lowest prices we've tracked so far this year, and the Turtle Beach Recon 70 Universal Gaming Headset for $25. This headset is compatible with both PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
$15 video games:
- Spider-Man (PS4)
- Watch Dogs 2
- Overwatch: Legendar Edition (PS4/Xbox One)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Trials Fusion
- Team Sonic Racing
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
- World War Z
- Days Gone
- The Division 2
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Just Dance 2020
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Switch)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Tennis Aces
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Splatoon 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Red Dead Redemption II
- Borderlands 3
- Need For Speed: Heat
- Gears 5