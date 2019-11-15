Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Removing Vaping-Related Apps From App Store Today Amid Public Health Concerns
In a statement issued to Axios, Apple said it agrees with expert opinions that vaping is a "public health crisis" and a "youth epidemic":
We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We're constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users' health and well-being.Apple had already took a step in this direction in June, when it updated its App Store Review Guidelines to indicate that apps encouraging consumption of vape products are not permitted on the App Store.
Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.
We agree, and we've updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.
Vaping-related apps already installed on iOS devices will continue to function.
Note: This discussion thread is located in our Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
An app had no influence over my decision to smoke/vape.
But ya know it's Apples store so whatever.
You realize vaping isn't about drugs? Yes you can use it for drugs but that’s not the common use. Don’t worry though apps for illegal drugs are allowed in the App Store. If you worry about public health cost then perhaps they should remove fast food apps because that’s the number one killer in America
I think it’s funny that so many here are defending drug distributors apps. I frankly don’t care if the poor vape manufactures can’t have an app.
In the scheme of things be upset about this is just stupid. Fact is vaping is bad for you and I agree with not letting it easy to advertise. Why should they be any different than tobacco products. they both hurt public health and cost us in long term healthcare costs (both financial and resource utilization).
Edit: In case you’re wondering I don’t vape because it’s silly in my opinion
In the scheme of things be upset about this is just stupid. Fact is vaping is bad for you and I agree with not letting it easy to advertise. Why should they be any different than tobacco products. they both hurt public health and cost us in long term healthcare costs (both financial and resource utilization).
[ Read All Comments ]