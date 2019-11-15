New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Removing Vaping-Related Apps From App Store Today Amid Public Health Concerns

Friday November 15, 2019 4:59 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is removing all vaping-related apps from the App Store today, according to Axios, shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,172 lung injury cases linked to e-cigarette or vape products.


In a statement issued to Axios, Apple said it agrees with expert opinions that vaping is a "public health crisis" and a "youth epidemic":
We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We're constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users' health and well-being.

Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.

We agree, and we've updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.
Apple had already took a step in this direction in June, when it updated its App Store Review Guidelines to indicate that apps encouraging consumption of vape products are not permitted on the App Store.

Vaping-related apps already installed on iOS devices will continue to function.

Note: This discussion thread is located in our Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
ocnitsa
25 minutes ago at 05:02 am
Always thought it was just vaporware.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
SBlue1
19 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Since those things are marketed more and more towards teens and I have kids I am for this move. I just wish my home country (Germany) would also ban apps and ads for cigarettes. I think we are the last country where you can see tobacco ads in magazines and movie theaters.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
25 minutes ago at 05:02 am
I get Apple can do whatever they want in their Store, but this is stupid.

An app had no influence over my decision to smoke/vape.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
omglolbbq
22 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Daddy Apple
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Quu
23 minutes ago at 05:04 am
I don't vape but I think this is a bit absurd. These apps aren't the vapes themselves. People who already chose to vape will continue to do so regardless of the apps existence and from what I saw in the news those who had infections in their lungs caused by vaping were all using unlicensed THC liquid in them.

But ya know it's Apples store so whatever.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
15 minutes ago at 05:12 am
It’s whatever is socially acceptable. You can have apps on using illegal drugs but vaping is bad LMAO
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
haruhiko
13 minutes ago at 05:14 am
Apple does something, people complain. Daily ritual.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
russell_314
8 minutes ago at 05:19 am


I think it’s funny that so many here are defending drug distributors apps. I frankly don’t care if the poor vape manufactures can’t have an app.

In the scheme of things be upset about this is just stupid. Fact is vaping is bad for you and I agree with not letting it easy to advertise. Why should they be any different than tobacco products. they both hurt public health and cost us in long term healthcare costs (both financial and resource utilization).

You realize vaping isn't about drugs? Yes you can use it for drugs but that’s not the common use. Don’t worry though apps for illegal drugs are allowed in the App Store. If you worry about public health cost then perhaps they should remove fast food apps because that’s the number one killer in America

Edit: In case you’re wondering I don’t vape because it’s silly in my opinion
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
al256
18 minutes ago at 05:09 am
I've never vaped. But how absolutely weak willed is this... Will Apple force all its credit card users to no longer be able to purchase at vape shops too?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WannaGoMac
14 minutes ago at 05:13 am
I think it’s funny that so many here are defending drug distributors apps. I frankly don’t care if the poor vape manufactures can’t have an app.

In the scheme of things be upset about this is just stupid. Fact is vaping is bad for you and I agree with not letting it easy to advertise. Why should they be any different than tobacco products. they both hurt public health and cost us in long term healthcare costs (both financial and resource utilization).
Rating: 1 Votes

