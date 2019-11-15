Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
16-Inch MacBook Pro Available Today at Apple Stores in United States With Pickup Reservation
This system enables customers to purchase the 16-inch MacBook Pro on Apple.com in advance and select a 30-minute window to pick it up at an Apple Store. The tool can also be used to monitor inventory of the 16-inch MacBook Pro at Apple Stores based on city or ZIP code, with stock available at many locations today.
To check if Apple Stores in your area have stock, head to the 16-inch MacBook Pro page on Apple's website, choose your desired configuration, select "check availability," and enter your city or ZIP code. Note that many custom configurations with upgraded RAM, storage, or graphics are not immediately available for pickup.
If the 16-inch MacBook Pro model that you want is available at your Apple Store today, proceed with ordering and choose the "I'll pick it up" option during the checkout process. You can also choose to have someone else pick up the order.
When you get to the Apple Store, let an employee know you have an order to pick up. Make sure to have a valid government-issued photo ID and your order number on hand. Apple also sometimes provides a QR code that can be added to the Wallet app for convenience and quicker check-in, but this is optional.
Apple may also have 16-inch MacBook Pro stock available for walk-in customers at select stores, but inventory will likely be limited, so we recommend calling the store shortly ahead of arriving to confirm the model you want is in stock.
For customers who ordered online, 16-inch MacBook Pro deliveries begin today.
In addition to a larger display, the 16-inch MacBook Pro features a new Magic Keyboard with a scissor mechanism and physical Esc key, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options, upgraded speakers and microphones, and more. Pricing starts at $2,399.