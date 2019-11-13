PopSockets Announces New 'PopGrip Slide' Accessory in Exclusive Colors Coming to Apple's Website and Retail Stores

The PopGrip Slide attaches to the iPhone and is specifically designed to work with Apple's Silicone Cases, coming in matching Black, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, and Red color options.
PopSocket accessories allow for easier one-handed control of the iPhone, and the company says that it lets users take better selfies and can even be used as a stand for watching videos. The PopGrip Slide is compatible with PopSockets swappable products so the top can be twisted off and a new design can be added.
PopGrip Slide costs $15 and will be available exclusively on Apple.com and in select Apple stores soon.