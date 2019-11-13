PopSockets Announces New 'PopGrip Slide' Accessory in Exclusive Colors Coming to Apple's Website and Retail Stores

Wednesday November 13, 2019 6:47 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Smartphone accessory maker PopSockets today announced a new version called the PopGrip Slide that will be available in exclusive colors on Apple's website and in select Apple stores around the world. This accessory is compatible with iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.


The PopGrip Slide attaches to the iPhone and is specifically designed to work with Apple's Silicone Cases, coming in matching Black, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, and Red color options.

PopSocket accessories allow for easier one-handed control of the iPhone, and the company says that it lets users take better selfies and can even be used as a stand for watching videos. The PopGrip Slide is compatible with PopSockets swappable products so the top can be twisted off and a new design can be added.

PopGrip Slide costs $15 and will be available exclusively on Apple.com and in select Apple stores soon.

Tag: Apple retail
jonnyb098
30 minutes ago at 06:59 am
Utterly obnoxious. But hats off to the guy who invented them.
DotCom2
27 minutes ago at 07:02 am
This looks interesting although the colors are kinda MEH.
I wonder how this would work with a wireless charger though?
Hmmm
