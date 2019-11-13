New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

16-Inch MacBook Pro First Impressions Praise Return of Scissor Switch Keyboard and Larger Retina Display

Wednesday November 13, 2019 6:29 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today announced and launched the long-awaited 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has now replaced the previous 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models in the line of Apple notebooks. Alongside the announcement, a handful of YouTubers and tech bloggers have begun sharing their first impressions of the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, after having used it for a few hours.


The two big updates to the new notebook include its bigger 16-inch Retina display, and the updated scissor switch keyboard that ditches the butterfly keyboard of the previous 15-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌. Essentially every first impression applauded Apple for the new keyboard, particularly in regards to the new physical Escape key (instead of a virtual one on the Touch Bar).

Below we've rounded up a few first impressions videos for the 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌.

Marques Brownlee:

iJustine:

The Verge:

UrAvgConsumer:

Engadget:

Rene Ritchie:

CNET:

The 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ also features AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options, GDDR6 video memory, a larger 100Wh battery for about an hour more battery than the previous generation, a redesigned six-speaker sound system, and upgraded microphones.

The new model starts at $2,399 in the United States and includes another $2,799 option, both of which can be personally configured with various internal upgrade options. For more information on the new 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, be sure to read our announcement post for the notebook.

