Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
16-Inch MacBook Pro First Impressions Praise Return of Scissor Switch Keyboard and Larger Retina Display
The two big updates to the new notebook include its bigger 16-inch Retina display, and the updated scissor switch keyboard that ditches the butterfly keyboard of the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro. Essentially every first impression applauded Apple for the new keyboard, particularly in regards to the new physical Escape key (instead of a virtual one on the Touch Bar).
Below we've rounded up a few first impressions videos for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro also features AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options, GDDR6 video memory, a larger 100Wh battery for about an hour more battery than the previous generation, a redesigned six-speaker sound system, and upgraded microphones.
The new model starts at $2,399 in the United States and includes another $2,799 option, both of which can be personally configured with various internal upgrade options. For more information on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, be sure to read our announcement post for the notebook.