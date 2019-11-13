Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
16-Inch MacBook Pro Returns to Pre-2016 Arrow Key Layout, Sticks With 720p Webcam and 802.11ac Wi-Fi
Here are some other things to know about the new 16-inch MacBook Pro:
- In addition to a scissor mechanism keyboard with a physical Esc key, another much-requested feature that Apple has reintroduced is an inverse-T arrow key layout, last used on the 15-inch MacBook Pro in 2015.
- Display brightness appears to remain unchanged, with the same brightness of up to 500 nits as the 15-inch MacBook Pro.
- Unlike the iPhone 11, which has 802.11ax aka Wi-Fi 6, the 16-inch MacBook Pro sticks with 802.11ac for wireless networking.
- The front-facing webcam remains 720p.
- A higher-power 96W charger is included in the box and sold separately for $79. That's up from 87W for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.
- AppleCare+ remains the same $379 price as the 15-inch MacBook Pro.
- As noted by Daring Fireball's John Gruber, there is about 0.5mm more space between keys. He also notes that the Touch Bar has been moved slightly further above the top row of keys to help avoid accidental touches.
- Unsurprisingly, given its new scissor mechanism keyboard, TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino notes that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is not included in Apple's repair program for Macs with butterfly keyboards. Hopefully this means Apple is confident the keyboard is truly more reliable.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today through Apple.com and the Apple Store app in many countries. It will be available in Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers in the United States later this week and is "coming soon" to stores around the world, according to Apple.
That makes sense. They could've added a chip for Wi-Fi 6, but Comet Lake includes it, so that chip would be obsolete by the next revision.
Instead, we'll see Wi-Fi 6 (and up to ten cores) next summer with a Comet Lake-H speedbump.
Missing Wi-Fi 6 (which would have been available from Intel)
Not on a 45W chip.
It's 0.5mm.
0.5 mm or cm ?
0.5cm would be ridiculous.
I remember when Apple's "innovations" were limited to stupid marketing gimmicks like doubling the screen resolution, a multi-touch trackpad, new chassis materials, and the mag-safe connector. That was so boring. But this! A physical escape key! Let me just sell my car and get one of these babies!
No seriously I'm going to have to buy this as I've been waiting for too long for a new Mac due to the cursed previous generation.
[LIST=1]
* Fast Navi-based GPU in the standard configuration - check.
* 512GB SSD in base configuration - check.
* Better thermals and bigger battery - check.
* Same price as previous base configuration (with benefit of larger, slightly higher res screen, better speakers, double the storage, faster RAM, much faster GPU) - check, check check!
The icing on the cake for me is they have more flexible and reasonable BTO options that were unavailable on the 15", such as being able to keep the base processor while upgrading the GPU for a reasonable $100, or $200 to upgrade the GPU and get to 8GB of GDDR6.
I was previously looking at a configuration of $3,050 (or maybe it was $3,150, I don't recall) to get the fastest GPU. I can now get an even faster GPU for $2500 (or $2600 if I splurge for 8GB RAM), which is a huge increase in value.
The webcam was high on my list of hoped-for improvements, and it is disappointing to see no improvements their, but the other improvements and the effective price decrease more than make up for it in my book.
the Touch Bar has been moved slightly further above the top row of keys to help avoid accidental touches.
Thats great! I’d say I never use the Touch Bar but the truth is that I tap it accidentally all the time.
