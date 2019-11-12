Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler in Talks With Apple About Apple TV+ Production Deal
Plepler is planning to launch a production company and is currently negotiating a deal that would land him with Apple, producing content for Apple's streaming television service.
Plepler, known for his showmanship, creative instincts and willingness to take risks, had been a key driving force behind HBO's success over the past couple of decades. He was elevated to HBO CEO in 2012. Before that he was co-president.Plepler left HBO in February after spending 30 years at the company and has reportedly spent the last several months exploring different opportunities. According to Deadline, Plepler was not interested in returning to TV as an executive, but was instead looking for opportunities as a producer.
The talks are being conducted by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two former Sony executives who have been spearheading Apple's television efforts.
Apple has already signed production deals with multiple companies, including A24, Imagine Documentaries, and Oprah Winfrey, plus it has established deals with producers and directors like Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, and Justin Lin.