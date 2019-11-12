New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler in Talks With Apple About Apple TV+ Production Deal

Tuesday November 12, 2019 12:27 pm PST by Juli Clover
Former HBO CEO and chairman Richard Plepler is in talks with Apple about an exclusive Apple TV+ production deal, reports Deadline.

Plepler is planning to launch a production company and is currently negotiating a deal that would land him with Apple, producing content for Apple's streaming television service.

Image credit: REX/Shutterstock
Plepler, known for his showmanship, creative instincts and willingness to take risks, had been a key driving force behind HBO's success over the past couple of decades. He was elevated to HBO CEO in 2012. Before that he was co-president.
Plepler left HBO in February after spending 30 years at the company and has reportedly spent the last several months exploring different opportunities. According to Deadline, Plepler was not interested in returning to TV as an executive, but was instead looking for opportunities as a producer.

The talks are being conducted by Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, two former Sony executives who have been spearheading Apple's television efforts.

Apple has already signed production deals with multiple companies, including A24, Imagine Documentaries, and Oprah Winfrey, plus it has established deals with producers and directors like Jason Katims, Alfonso Cuaron, and Justin Lin.

