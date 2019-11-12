Minecraft Earth Early Access Launches on iOS in the United States

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tuesday November 12, 2019 1:09 pm PST by Juli Clover
Minecraft Earth, Microsoft's new augmented reality Minecraft game, is now available on iOS and Android devices in the United States.

Microsoft has been testing Minecraft Earth in other countries like the UK, Australia, Canada, Iceland, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Sweden and South Korea, but now it is also available in an early access capacity in the U.S.


Minecraft Earth is designed to let users access a tabletop mode that displays Minecraft creations in the real world at life size, bringing Minecraft designs to life.


Gamers will be able to add a buildplate. creating an interactive Minecraft diorama. Tappables, which unlock in-game materials, will be able to be found in the real world, such as on a walk, and resources can be used for crafting and smelting. There are also monsters to encounter and other discoveries to make.


Multiple players can team up with one another to create structures together, and in adventure mode, there's an option to battle against hostile mobs to survive.

The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store, though it is a freemium title and "Minecoins" can be purchased in app.

This is going to be a very interesting game. If they let the structures built be public (other people see them) people are going to go crazy doing stuff (good and bad).
