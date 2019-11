Deals Spotlight: 2019 13-Inch 256GB MacBook Pro Available for $1,299.99 on Amazon ($199 Off, Lowest Price)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon has introduced a new sale on the Mid 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4 GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, now priced at $1,299.99 , down from $1,499.00. At, this is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model among the major Apple resellers online.You can purchase this configuration in both Silver and Space Gray at this price point. Amazon also has the model with a 128GB SSD on sale for $1,149.00 , down from $1,299.00 (note that while this is among the lowest prices currently available, it's not a lowest-ever price).Our full Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains. Additionally, you can visit our Black Friday Roundup to stay updated on all of the most notable discounts that are coming later in November.