Deals Spotlight: 2019 13-Inch 256GB MacBook Pro Available for $1,299.99 on Amazon ($199 Off, Lowest Price)

Tuesday November 12, 2019 6:26 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has introduced a new sale on the Mid 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 1.4 GHz processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, now priced at $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00. At $199 off, this is the lowest price we've ever tracked for this model among the major Apple resellers online.

You can purchase this configuration in both Silver and Space Gray at this price point. Amazon also has the model with a 128GB SSD on sale for $1,149.00, down from $1,299.00 (note that while this is among the lowest prices currently available, it's not a lowest-ever price).

CostCo $1,199 for 256gb & $999 for 128gb. Ordered a 256gb yesterday.
