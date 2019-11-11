Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts AirPods With Wireless Charging Case to Notable Low of $159.99 ($39 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
These are the newest AirPods (outside of the AirPods Pro) that support "Hey Siri" functionality, include a new H1 chip, offer 50 percent more talk time, and are twice as fast at switching devices. Thanks to the Wireless Charging Case, you can also place them on any Qi-compatible wireless mat to charge the AirPods without needing a Lightning cable.
You can also purchase the AirPods with Charging Case from Amazon for $144.00, down from $159.00 ($15 off). Both Amazon and Adorama have the separate Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at $69.00, down from $79.00 ($10 off).
We're keeping track of deals like these and many more as we head into the holidays. You can find many more sales in our full Deals Roundup, and for Black Friday-specific offers be sure to head over to our Black Friday Roundup. You can also always keep track of AirPods deals in our guide right here.