ColorWare Now Offering Custom-Painted AirPods Pro for $389

ColorWare is offering the AirPods Pro in dozens of custom colors, ranging from solids to metallics in all colors of the rainbow. Jet black gloss, deep purple, yellow, orange, red, gold, silver, and more are options.
Each AirPod Pro earbud can be painted in a different shade, and the Wireless Charging Case can also be painted in a unique color. Users can choose between a matte or gloss finish.
A custom version of the AirPods Pro will cost $389, which is a $139 premium over the base $250 price tag. Customizing the AirPods Pro case as well costs an additional $50, for a total of $439.
ColorWare is using Apple's base AirPods Pro for the customization, so these have all of the standard features of the AirPods Pro such as Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive EQ, and more, with no change in functionality due to the painting.
To create AirPods Pro in custom colors, ColorWare disassembles them and then carefully custom paints each individual component. There is, unfortunately, no option for sending in existing AirPods.
All ColorWare work is guaranteed for 12 months, and 24 months with the purchase of an additional warranty. Returns are available for the first 30 days but are subject to a 25 percent restocking fee.
Custom AirPods Pro can be ordered from the ColorWare website starting today and will ship out in approximately three to four weeks. ColorWare also makes custom-painted AirPods 2 and other Apple products like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.