Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Renews 'See,' 'For All Mankind,' 'Dickinson,' and 'The Morning Show' for Season 2
As noted by Variety, "See," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and "The Morning Show" will all get a second season. Of those, "The Morning Show" already had a two-season order and second season episodes are being filmed, but the other renewals are new.
Several of Apple's TV shows like "The Morning Show" and "See" received less than stellar reviews from critics, but they seem to be faring better with viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, for example, "See" has a critic score of 41 percent (rotten), but an audience score of 83 percent. "The Morning Show" has a critic score of 62 percent and an audience score of 95 percent, and similar scores can be seen for most of Apple's TV shows.
Apple has not provided details on how many people have signed up for an Apple TV+ subscription nor how many views its shows have received so far, but Variety says that sources "close to Apple" claim the service has drawn "millions of users" spending more than an hour on the Apple TV+ platform.
Apple insiders are said to be impressed by the "volume of activity" on the platform and that most viewers who watched one episode of one of the four main series watched at least one or two more. Apple is said to believe that those metrics suggest viewers are responding well to the shows, leading to the renewals.
Apple on Friday will release new episodes of "See," "For All Mankind," and "The Morning Show" as these shows launched with just three episodes available. All of "Dickinson" has been made available to watch on the platform.
Apple is providing customers with a free 7-day trial for Apple TV+, which is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Apple is also offering all customers who purchased an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or iPod touch after September 10 one free year of access to Apple TV+.
