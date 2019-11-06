U.S. Veterans Can Now Use Apple's Health Records Feature

Wednesday November 6, 2019 6:43 AM PST by Eric Slivka
Apple today announced that its partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to roll out access to the Health Records feature for iPhone has launched, with veterans who receive care through the VA now able to access their information right in the Health app on iOS.


“Helping veterans gain a better understanding of their health is our chance to show our gratitude for their service,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “By working with the VA to offer Health Records on iPhone, we hope to help those who served have greater peace of mind that their health care is in good hands.”
Apple announced the initiative back in February, but it's taken a number of months to get everything in place to launch it to country's largest medical system covering over 9 million veterans at over 1,200 medical facilities.

Tag: Apple Health Records
0 comments