New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 to Public Beta Testers

Wednesday November 6, 2019 10:10 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.3 updates to its public beta testing group, one day after seeding the first developer beta and a week after the release of iOS 13.2 with new emoji, Siri privacy controls, Deep Fusion, and more.

iOS and ‌‌‌iPadOS‌‌‌ 13.3 can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile has been installed from the public beta testing site.


iOS 13.3 brings Communication Limits for Screen Time, a feature that Apple promised would be coming in an iOS 13 update. Communication Limits allow parents to control who their children are able to contact both during downtime and during Screen Time.

The iOS 13.3 update also addresses a multitasking issue where iOS 13.2 users were seeing poor RAM management that caused apps like YouTube and Safari to reload more frequently than normal. After installing iOS 13.3, affected users are now seeing fewer refreshes when accessing these apps, doing another task, and then opening them again.

In the Keyboards section of the Settings app (under General), there's a new toggle that prevents Animoji and Memoji stickers from being displayed as an option on the Emoji Keyboard. Apple has also tweaked the Apple Watch app icon, changing the color of the Digital Crown from black to gray.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 1 comments ]