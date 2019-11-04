Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple TV+ Offers Highest Quality 4K Streaming, Averaging Up to 29Mbps
Larsen says that the Apple TV+ offers higher quality 4K streaming than most iTunes movies, based on averages of the variable bitrate employed by the service.
"See" had the highest bitrate of an Apple TV+ show tested, averaging a 29Mb/s video bitrate and a 41Mb/s peak.
"The Elephant Queen" averaged right around 26Mb/s for video bitrate, and other content, such as "Snoopy in Space" also performed well.
According to Larsen, the Apple TV+ offers 1.5 to 2x the video bitrate of a typical HD Blu-ray disc and around half of a typical UHD Blu-ray disc.
Comparatively, Netflix's 4K bitrate appears to max out at right around 16Mb/s, though Netflix requires a 25Mb/s connection to stream 4K content.
