Apple TV+ Offers Highest Quality 4K Streaming, Averaging Up to 29Mbps

Monday November 4, 2019 1:52 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple TV+ has the highest 4K streaming quality offered by a streaming service that supports 4K, according to testing conducted by FlatpanelsHD founder Rasmus Larsen.

Larsen says that the ‌Apple TV‌+ offers higher quality 4K streaming than most iTunes movies, based on averages of the variable bitrate employed by the service.


"See" had the highest bitrate of an ‌Apple TV‌+ show tested, averaging a 29Mb/s video bitrate and a 41Mb/s peak.

"The Elephant Queen" averaged right around 26Mb/s for video bitrate, and other content, such as "Snoopy in Space" also performed well.

According to Larsen, the ‌Apple TV‌+ offers 1.5 to 2x the video bitrate of a typical HD Blu-ray disc and around half of a typical UHD Blu-ray disc.

Comparatively, Netflix's 4K bitrate appears to max out at right around 16Mb/s, though Netflix requires a 25Mb/s connection to stream 4K content.

Avatar
mtneer
7 minutes ago at 01:55 pm
Is this really perceptible in a common man's living room or is this just a spec brag that is real only on paper??
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bladerunner2000
3 minutes ago at 02:00 pm
Bitrate means nothing. It's the compression settings that matter more. If anyone's used handbrake with some advanced settings, you'll know that bitrate only matters so much. I can compress a full length 2hr 1080p movie down to about 3.5gb in file size with almost no noticeable difference in picture quality unless you pixel peek overlaying the original and compressed still frames. Granted, the 3.5gb file size is typically with movies where there isn't a lot of noise/grain.

Furthermore, bitrate is absolutely a moot point when the content sucks. Given Apple's inability to produce a solid product even in their own tech market... I have ZERO confidence in Apple knowing how to make a movie or TV series.
Rating: 1 Votes

