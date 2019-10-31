New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Promotes Multiple Senior Directors to Vice President Roles

Thursday October 31, 2019 5:06 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Over the course of the last few weeks, Apple has promoted several of its senior directors and given them vice president titles, reports Bloomberg.

Paul Meade has been promoted to vice president of hardware engineering, while Jon Andrews is Apple's new vice president of software engineering. Meade has been leading hardware development for Apple's future augmented reality headset, while Andrews oversees the architecture of Apple's operating systems under Craig Federighi.


Gary Geaves, who runs audio technology development for AirPods and HomePod, has been named to a new acoustics vice president role, and Kaiann Drance, who was on stage during the iPhone 11 announcement, is now a vice president of marketing, reporting to Greg Joswiak.

Bob Borchers, a former iPhone executive who worked at Google and Dolby, has also returned to Apple to take on a vice president of marketing role. Borchers was around for the early days of the iPhone, serving as a spokesperson and appearing in Apple tutorial videos about the device.

According to Bloomberg, he will now oversee iOS, iCloud, and privacy marketing matters, also under Greg Joswiak.

None of these new appointments made Apple's Leadership page, which is reserved primarily for senior vice presidents and some key VP roles. In total, Apple has around 100 vice presidents who report to its executive team.

[ 9 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
CraigB1960
29 minutes ago at 05:14 pm
I guess Mr. Geaves got promoted in-spite of the HomePod mess.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jonblatho
8 minutes ago at 05:35 pm


I guess Mr. Geaves got promoted in-spite of the HomePod mess.

Well, yeah, an audioOS update issue isn’t his fault because his job is acoustics, as implied by his job title now being vice president of acoustics.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
5 minutes ago at 05:39 pm


I guess Mr. Geaves got promoted in-spite of the HomePod mess.

Why would you blame the acoustics guy for a problem with the code? That makes zero sense.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
pika2000
2 minutes ago at 05:41 pm


Why would you blame the acoustics guy for a problem with the code? That makes zero sense.

Because everybody here are smarter in running big business than anybody in Apple. :D
Rating: 1 Votes

