Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Promotes Multiple Senior Directors to Vice President Roles
Paul Meade has been promoted to vice president of hardware engineering, while Jon Andrews is Apple's new vice president of software engineering. Meade has been leading hardware development for Apple's future augmented reality headset, while Andrews oversees the architecture of Apple's operating systems under Craig Federighi.
Gary Geaves, who runs audio technology development for AirPods and HomePod, has been named to a new acoustics vice president role, and Kaiann Drance, who was on stage during the iPhone 11 announcement, is now a vice president of marketing, reporting to Greg Joswiak.
Bob Borchers, a former iPhone executive who worked at Google and Dolby, has also returned to Apple to take on a vice president of marketing role. Borchers was around for the early days of the iPhone, serving as a spokesperson and appearing in Apple tutorial videos about the device.
According to Bloomberg, he will now oversee iOS, iCloud, and privacy marketing matters, also under Greg Joswiak.
None of these new appointments made Apple's Leadership page, which is reserved primarily for senior vice presidents and some key VP roles. In total, Apple has around 100 vice presidents who report to its executive team.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Well, yeah, an audioOS update issue isn’t his fault because his job is acoustics, as implied by his job title now being vice president of acoustics.
I guess Mr. Geaves got promoted in-spite of the HomePod mess.
Why would you blame the acoustics guy for a problem with the code? That makes zero sense.
I guess Mr. Geaves got promoted in-spite of the HomePod mess.
Because everybody here are smarter in running big business than anybody in Apple. :D
Why would you blame the acoustics guy for a problem with the code? That makes zero sense.
[ Read All Comments ]