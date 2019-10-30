New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares Photos of AirPods Pro Launch in Stores Around the World

Wednesday October 30, 2019 5:09 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple's new AirPods Pro wireless earphones have begun launching around the world today. To celebrate, the company shared a few images of customers trying on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ for the first time at Apple retail stores in Shanghai and Tokyo.

‌AirPods Pro‌ feature active noise cancellation, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, H1 chip with "Hey Siri" support, and a new in-ear design that supports silicone tips in three different sizes. All of these upgrades have increased the price of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to $249. That's compared to $159 for the regular AirPods and $199 for the ‌AirPods‌ with Wireless Charging Case.






If you're on the hunt for more pictures of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, be sure to visit the MacRumors forums to find more images and first impressions of the new earphones. Our iPhone accessories forum is also a great place to discuss your ‌AirPods Pro‌ order and delivery status, impressions, and more.

