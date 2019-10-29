Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
AirPods Pro Unboxing Videos: Design, Sound, Ear Tip Fit Test, and More
First impressions about audio quality are slim, but Ahmedmia says the AirPods Pro appear to have more of an emphasis on bass. The reviewers were all impressed with the active noise cancellation, with Brownlee saying noise cancellation on the AirPods Pro is roughly on par with the new Beats Solo Pro.
Brownlee's video provides a first look at the new Ear Tip Fit Test, a feature that checks the fit of the AirPods Pro in your ear to determine which size ear tips provides the best seal and acoustic performance. Ear Tip Fit Test can be accessed by tapping the info icon next to your AirPods Pro in Settings > Bluetooth.
Apple says advanced algorithms work together with the inward-facing microphones in each AirPod to measure the sound level in the ear and compare it to what is coming from the speaker driver. In just seconds, the algorithm detects whether the ear tip is the right size and has a good fit, or should be adjusted.
AirPods Pro come with a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, compared to USB-A for the regular AirPods. Also included in the box is a wireless charging case, silicone ear tips in three sizes, and documentation.
AirPods Pro feature several improvements over the regular AirPods, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance. The higher-end earphones are now available to order for $249, compared to $159 for the regular AirPods, with deliveries beginning Wednesday.
