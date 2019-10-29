New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

AirPods Pro Unboxing Videos: Design, Sound, Ear Tip Fit Test, and More

Tuesday October 29, 2019 6:07 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The first AirPods Pro unboxing videos have surfaced on YouTube from tech reviewers Marques Brownlee, Justine Ezarik, and Safwan Ahmedmia.

First impressions about audio quality are slim, but Ahmedmia says the ‌AirPods Pro‌ appear to have more of an emphasis on bass. The reviewers were all impressed with the active noise cancellation, with Brownlee saying noise cancellation on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ is roughly on par with the new Beats Solo Pro.




Brownlee's video provides a first look at the new Ear Tip Fit Test, a feature that checks the fit of the ‌AirPods Pro‌ in your ear to determine which size ear tips provides the best seal and acoustic performance. Ear Tip Fit Test can be accessed by tapping the info icon next to your ‌AirPods Pro‌ in Settings > Bluetooth.

Apple says advanced algorithms work together with the inward-facing microphones in each AirPod to measure the sound level in the ear and compare it to what is coming from the speaker driver. In just seconds, the algorithm detects whether the ear tip is the right size and has a good fit, or should be adjusted.

‌AirPods Pro‌ come with a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box, compared to USB-A for the regular AirPods. Also included in the box is a wireless charging case, silicone ear tips in three sizes, and documentation.

‌AirPods Pro‌ feature several improvements over the regular ‌AirPods‌, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance. The higher-end earphones are now available to order for $249, compared to $159 for the regular ‌AirPods‌, with deliveries beginning Wednesday.

MacRumors will have its own hands-on video soon.

