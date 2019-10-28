Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Bloomberg: Apple Increasing Hiring for Team Working on New HomeKit Devices Beyond HomePod
The report claims the efforts are headed by Andreas Gal, the former CTO of Mozilla who joined Apple last year following the iPhone maker's acquisition of Silk Labs, an artificial intelligence startup that had created a privacy-focused security camera and smart home hub system.
Details are vague, but one possibility is said to be new smart home devices beyond the HomePod speaker. Apple is also said to have explored creating a wide range of smart home accessories, such as modules for opening and closing windows, cabinets, and doors, but those efforts were reportedly put on hold.
They usually hope they can trust developers to support their platforms if they give them the tools to do so. When they realize they won’t do it, they do it themselves and the developers come running to complete once Apple is highly successfully doing what they asked them to do for years.
About time
I don't see Apple releasing their own smart lightbulbs and kitchen appliances, if that's what you are suggesting. Their attention and resources is way too limited and precious to waste on endeavours like this which can easily be outsourced to a third party.
True. They should waste time making more tv shows instead.
