Bloomberg: Apple Increasing Hiring for Team Working on New HomeKit Devices Beyond HomePod

Monday October 28, 2019 4:51 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is ramping up hiring for a team working on new HomeKit-based devices and software, having posted at least 15 openings for engineering positions on the team in the last month, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.


The report claims the efforts are headed by Andreas Gal, the former CTO of Mozilla who joined Apple last year following the iPhone maker's acquisition of Silk Labs, an artificial intelligence startup that had created a privacy-focused security camera and smart home hub system.

Details are vague, but one possibility is said to be new smart home devices beyond the HomePod speaker. Apple is also said to have explored creating a wide range of smart home accessories, such as modules for opening and closing windows, cabinets, and doors, but those efforts were reportedly put on hold.

Tags: HomeKit Guide, bloomberg.com, Mark Gurman
[ 14 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Rogifan
57 minutes ago at 05:02 am
This story seems to be based on nothing more than a job listings on Apple’s website and then Gurman trying to infer what those job listings mean and turn it into a scoop/story.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
gsmornot
25 minutes ago at 05:34 am
I would like to see a return of Wifi routers, maybe one with HomeKit hubs integrated so we don't need hubs from other brands.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
DoctorTech
59 minutes ago at 05:00 am
Glad to hear this! Looking forward to some new Apple smart home products.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
genovelle
53 minutes ago at 05:05 am


About time

They usually hope they can trust developers to support their platforms if they give them the tools to do so. When they realize they won’t do it, they do it themselves and the developers come running to complete once Apple is highly successfully doing what they asked them to do for years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chris4565
53 minutes ago at 05:06 am
I would love to buy first party HomeKit devices from Apple. Really looking forward to them.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DanBig
33 minutes ago at 05:25 am
So we'll see a home server again! Which is is secured and manages the home, Siri Voice Pods, room entry stations, Desktop view stations & more variations of HomePods all inter-linked!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cardfan
23 minutes ago at 05:35 am

I don't see Apple releasing their own smart lightbulbs and kitchen appliances, if that's what you are suggesting. Their attention and resources is way too limited and precious to waste on endeavours like this which can easily be outsourced to a third party.


True. They should waste time making more tv shows instead.
Rating: 1 Votes

