Apple Reminds iPhone 5 Owners to Update to iOS 10.3.4 by November 3

Back in July, Apple released updated versions of iOS for older iPhones and iPads models, including the iPhone 5, to address an issue that could impact GPS location performance and lead to the system date and time being incorrect. The GPS time rollover issue began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019, but Apple's affected devices aren't impacted by the problem until just before midnight UTC on November 3, 2019.
For iPhone 5 and the fourth-generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Cellular, the 10.3.4 update is required to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. An iOS 9.3.6 update is available for the also-affected iPhone 4s and cellular models of the original iPad mini, the iPad 2, and the iPad 3.
From Apple's support document:
Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019, iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.If iPhone 5 models in particular are not updated by November 3, 2019, Apple says users will have to back up and restore using a Mac or PC in order to update, because over-the-air software updates and iCloud Backup will not work.
If you have an iPhone 5, check to make sure your device has updated successfully by following these steps.
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone 5.
- Tap General -> About.
- Look for the number next to Software Version.