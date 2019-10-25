Tim Cook Says One-Third or More of Apple Store Visitors Now Using Trade-In Program

Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple has heavily promoted its iPhone trade-in program at its retail stores and on its website over the last year, and Cook said the increased emphasis has been effective, noting that a third or more of customers that visit its retail stores end up trading in an older device for a newer one.
"This year we've really moved the dial on getting the consumer to think about trade-in," he said. "We were up to a third or more of the people that come into our stores that are trading in, and this number is trending up."
Apple's estimated trade-in values currently range from up to $100 for the iPhone 6s to up to $600 for the iPhone XS Max in the United States, with values varying in other countries. The credit can be applied towards your next Apple Store purchase or paid out in the form of an Apple Store gift card.
When asked whether Apple had a plan to encourage more third-party accessory makers to be more sustainable, Cook suggested that Apple is considering introducing some kind of sticker or label that indicates a particular product meets certain environmental standards, be it an iPhone case or a charging cable.
"[…] That is something we're talking about," he said. "I don't want to pre-announce it."
An eco-friendly badge would likely only apply to Apple-certified accessories that license hardware like the Lightning connector through the MFi Program.
Apple received an award from Ceres this week for its sustainability initiatives, including all of its retail stores, offices, data centers, and other facilities being powered by 100 percent renewable energy since 2018. Apple also has a recycling robot named Daisy that is capable of disassembling 200 iPhones per hour.
Apple has a more ambitious, long-term goal to create a fully closed-loop supply chain, in which it would be able to stop mining raw materials and instead build new products entirely with recycled materials. Cook said he is "not worried" about Apple eventually figuring out ways to achieve that feat.
- Customers get from Apple less value compared to selling their used devices.
- Apple reduces the used devices market, which is "dangerous" as erodes value on new devices.
- Apple gets more profit.
Yeah I traded once for connivance. Never again, what Apple gives you is not even remotely competitive. Another notch on the belt for Apples bulging anti-consumerism.
It may not be ‘competitive’ in terms of the resale market, but I would rather trade into Apple/my carrier versus selling my phone with amount of fraud that’s out there on craigslist, Swappa, eBay, etc. It’s just a ‘safe bet’ for those who are more cautionary, and for some, we don’t need to maximize our profits when trading in the iPhone.
I like that Apple employees are allowed to be pretty honest.
The last time I tried this, the store staff advised me not to use trade in due to the low value returned.
