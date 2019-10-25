Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Shares New 'Simple as That' Ad in 'Privacy on iPhone' Series
The spot is a simple overview of a city that zooms across office buildings, homes, and more, before centering on a girl with an iPhone 11 Pro Max, all while a voice over talks about the importance of privacy.
Right now, there is more private information on your phone than in your home. Think about that. So many details about your life right in your pocket. This makes privacy more important now than ever.The video ends with the tagline "Privacy. That's iPhone," and in the video description, Apple says that privacy should be simple and straightforward.
Your location, your messages, your heart rate after a run. These are private things. Personal things. And they should belong to you. Simple as that.
We believe your privacy should never be something you have to question. It should be simple, straightforward, and understood.Apple has uploaded several other privacy-focused videos in the "Privacy on iPhone" series, including several that have a comedic tone. This most recent video is is more serious, focusing on Apple's core privacy beliefs.
Apple has long said that it believes privacy is a "fundamental human right," and the company makes efforts to minimize customer data collection. Apple's privacy policies are available on its dedicated privacy website.