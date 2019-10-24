Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Morgan Stanley Predicts Apple TV+ Could be a $9 Billion Business by 2025
In a new investor note, Huberty predicts that Apple TV+ will grow into a $9 billion business by 2025, despite increasing competition in the streaming market and even if only 1 in every 10 Apple user subscribes to the service:
"With an attractive price point at $4.99/month, and wide initial distribution to the Apple installed base via the bundled free year offer, we estimate Apple TV+ can become a $9B revenue business with 136M paid subscribers by FY25, assuming just 1 in every 10 Apple user pays for the Service by FY25."Huberty also notes that for Apple TV+ to have a more material impact on its near term estimates, Morgan Stanley would have to assume: "1) Apple TV+ production costs are significantly higher at the launch of the Service, and/or 2) more users redeem the Apple 12 month free offer with the purchase of a device."
Launching on November 1, Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online via www.tv.apple.com. Customers who purchase any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch starting September 10, 2019, are eligible for one year of Apple TV+ for free.
Morgan Stanley also raised its target price for Apple stock from $247 to $289. That works out as a 17 percent increase based on its outlook for Apple TV+, as well as its prediction that sales will return "to growth as replacement cycles peak" in 2020 as users upgrade to Apple's 5G-enabled iPhones.