Former Apple Lawyer Facing Criminal Charges for Insider Trading

Thursday October 24, 2019 2:13 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Former Apple lawyer Gene Levoff, who was in charge of enforcing Apple's Insider Trading Policy, is facing criminal charges related to insider trading of Apple stock, reports CNBC.

Levoff was today indicted for insider trading, and he is facing six counts of security fraud and six counts of wire fraud. According to the U.S. government, Levoff used inside information from Apple, including financial results before they were published, to sell Apple stock ahead of weaker than expected earnings results between 2011 and 2016 as well as to purchase stock during stronger quarters.

This scheme to defraud Company-1 and its shareholders allowed Levoff to realize profits of approximately $227,000 on certain trades and to avoid losses of approximately $377,000 on others.

When Levoff discovered that Company-1 had posted strong revenue and net profit for a given financial quarter, he purchased large quantities of stock, which he later sold for a profit once the market reacted to the news.
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission first filed charges against Gene Levoff in February, but now he is facing criminal charges in addition to civil charges.

Levoff worked for Apple from 2008 to 2018, and prior to when he was fired from the company, he was the senior director of corporate law.

Apple declined to comment on the criminal charges filed today, but in February, said the following: "After being contacted by authorities last summer we conducted a thorough investigation with the help of outside legal experts, which resulted in termination."

[ 32 comments ]

Avatar
turbineseaplane
56 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
What horrendous decision making.

Having any amount of Apple stock in quantity should’ve just been an enjoyable ride…
Insider trading on it for the micro movements around earnings is just moronically stupid
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
1 hour ago at 02:17 pm
well that's ironic
Rating: 3 Votes
dmylrea
dmylrea
53 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
A lawyer for Apple and he doesn't have enough money already to just let his investments ride out the tough times? Look at Apple Stock now had it just left it alone...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mikethemartian
57 minutes ago at 02:24 pm
Who watches the watchers?
Rating: 2 Votes
Chrjy
Chrjy
37 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
He was probably earning a princely sum too based on his position in the organisation. There's just no stopping some people's greed.
Rating: 1 Votes
Elyzien
Elyzien
1 hour ago at 02:16 pm
Took a bit of the Apple... found a worm inside!
Rating: 1 Votes
Mr. Dee
Mr. Dee
1 hour ago at 02:20 pm
The irony here is just too much to comprehend. Basically a fox in the hen house.
Rating: 1 Votes
Mike MA
Mike MA
55 minutes ago at 02:25 pm
Money helps to unveil your true charakter.
Rating: 1 Votes
az431
az431
51 minutes ago at 02:29 pm


I'm sure this has nothing to do with the reason why he was fired. Totally unrelated.


Did you read the article?
Rating: 1 Votes

Read All Comments