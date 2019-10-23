Mophie Launches Juice Pack Access Cases for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

Like other Juice Pack accessories, the Juice Pack Access case for iPhone 11 provides up to an additional 15 hours of audio or 5 additional hours of video to your iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 and 11 Pro cases have a 2,000 mAh battery while the iPhone 11 Pro Max case has a 2,200 mAh battery.
You can charge the accessory wirelessly on Qi-compatible charging mats or through USB-C, and then activate it by pressing the button on the lower bottom of the back of the case.
Mophie said that the case provides a compact design with high-impact protection. It includes internal rubberized support pads to protect the iPhone from drops, and raised corners to prevent scratches on the display.
Apple is believed to be working on Smart Battery Cases of its own for the iPhone 11 line, but as of yet the company has not announced any solid details about new versions of its charging case accessory. For the iPhone XS generation, Apple didn't release Smart Battery Cases until January 2019, months after the September 2018 iPhone launch.
The Juice Pack Access is available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, all priced at $99.95. Colors for all models include Black, Blush Pink, and Product(Red), although stock availability fluctuates on some options.
