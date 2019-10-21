New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple CEO Tim Cook Named Board Chairman of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management

Monday October 21, 2019 11:33 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook is now the chairman of the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management (SEM), and he recently hosted the 20th annual meeting of the committee.

The news of his appointment was shared in a recap of the 2019 meeting of the board, which is the 20th annual meeting since the committee was established.


Cook has been a member of the Beijing-based university's advisory board since October of 2013. Tsinghua SEM is considered one of the top schools in China, and other advisory board members include General Motors CEO Mary Barra, Dell CEO Michael Dell, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou, Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta, Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and more.

Cook took over as chairman from Breyer Capital founder and CEO Jim Breyer, who led the board for the last three years.

In a speech at the meeting, Cook said that he plans to work with board members to "promote the development of the college" over the course of the next three years that he will hold the position.

Cook's promotion to chairman of the board at Tsinghua SEM comes as Apple struggles to navigate tensions between China and Hong Kong. Earlier this month, Apple pulled the HKMap Live app that protestors were using to communicate police movements after China suggested the app was being used to target specific police officers.

Last Friday, U.S. lawmakers condemned Apple's decision and called on the company to reinstate the app, but Apple has not yet responded.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, Tim Cook
[ 40 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
PlainviewUVGF
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
I'm sure this had nothing to do with him bowing down to China's every whim. Nothing at all...
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
brinary001
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
Ohhhhhhhhh okay now the Hong Kong stuff makes a lot more sense. Tim's gotta protect his interests ?
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Eorlas
1 hour ago at 11:35 am
aaaaaaand this is definitely absolutely not going to look good in the slightest bit.

wow this is awful timing. this is going to tank CEO approval rating
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
JimmyBanks6
1 hour ago at 11:38 am
Completely tone deaf.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
ryuok
50 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Taking Hong Kong protest app offline, removing Taiwan flags for some iOS users, requiring Apple TV+ producers not to criticize Chinese government in anyway... your works paid off Cook!
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
miniyou64
1 hour ago at 11:41 am
? but but but that App was DaNgErOuS tO tHe PoLiCe
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
mattniles007
1 hour ago at 11:48 am
Reward for helping oppressive regime. Would Apple had done business with Germany in 1930s? USSR under Stalin?
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
rizzo41999
1 hour ago at 11:52 am
Comrade Cook
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
48 minutes ago at 12:05 pm
Tim’s hypocrisy never ceases to amaze me
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Plutonius
1 hour ago at 11:36 am
Is this a kickback ?
Rating: 6 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]