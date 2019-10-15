Microsoft OneNote for iOS Gains Dark Mode Support

Tuesday October 15, 2019 4:20 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Microsoft OneNote received an update on iOS today that brings much-awaited Dark Mode support to the popular note-taking app.


OneNote is usually a particularly bright app because of the large white scrollable canvases and pale menus, so this update should be a welcome one for users who work with it long into the night.
Apart from supporting the new system-wide ‌Dark Mode‌ in iOS 13 and iPadOS, version 16.30 of OneNote makes no other changes to the app, as per the release notes:
Go easy on your eyes with ‌Dark Mode‌: Switch to ‌Dark Mode‌ in low light environments or whenever you want to increase the legibility of the OneNote user interface and the readability of your notes.

Thanks for using OneNote! We listened to your feedback and updated the application with optimizations to help improve your note taking experience.
Microsoft has been adding ‌Dark Mode‌ support to a range of its apps. A Sticky Notes beta gained a dark mode earlier this month, while the rest of the Office iOS apps including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel already sport the twilight look in insider builds and are expected to go live with it any day now.

