Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More

Tuesday October 15, 2019 10:09 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released two weeks ago. This is the fourth update to the iOS 13 operating system that came out in September.

The iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.


According to Apple's release notes for the software, the iOS 13.1.3 update introduces bug fixes and performance improvements. Full details below:
iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:

- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on ‌Apple Watch‌
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
There are also separate release notes for the ‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 update, outlining fixed issues relevant to that platform:
‌iPadOS‌ 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:

- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
Avatar
WannaGoMac
1 day ago at 10:25 am
How about fix the issue where email notification says there’s mail, then you open mail and no mail downloaded until you do a manual refresh?

Edit: It MAY be fixed!
Edit 2: nope it’s not fixed.
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
PastaPrimav
1 day ago at 12:50 pm


For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.

Cute.

So the fact that we're only at October 15th and the current release is 13.1.3 doesn't mean anything to you?

Do you know when 12.1.3 was released? January 22nd of this year.

It normally takes Apple months to go through this many iterations of any iOS version. They've been forced to fast track everything due to the exceptionally poor quality of this release.

People are right to complain, and should keep up the pressure. Apple's legendary software quality has steadily declined and this year is so bad that they've had to abandon long-standing schedules. As a developer myself, I can only imagine how toxic the culture is at Apple right now.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
GreenPixel
1 day ago at 10:19 am


Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?

For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
OriginalMacRat
1 day ago at 10:17 am


About ****ing time!!!


Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
JosephKing
1 day ago at 12:14 pm
I hate bugs as much as the next person, but just reading this forum... sounds like a bunch of whiny entitled teenagers. Let's appreciate the fact that Apple is consistently putting out updates to fix things.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
Drogba11
1 day ago at 11:26 am
"Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in mail"

I don't think this is the mail fix we have been waiting for...
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
doboy
1 day ago at 11:10 am
waiting for 13.1.4 next week ;)
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Phillyphil0302
1 day ago at 10:12 am
About ****ing time!!!
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Bin Cook
1 day ago at 10:17 am
Waiting for the guinea pigs to check whether this bricks anything first.

Any chance of a ***** Watch patch, Apple?
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Donnation
1 day ago at 11:32 am
I'm glad they are fixing, but Jesus Christ Apple, can you possibly release an OS with more bugs?? iOS 13 has been a bad joke thus far.
Rating: 10 Votes

