macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Releases iOS 13.1.3 With Bug Fixes for Phone, Mail, Health, and More
The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes for the software, the iOS 13.1.3 update introduces bug fixes and performance improvements. Full details below:
iOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully
- Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on Apple Watch
- Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
iPadOS 13.1.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:
- Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup
- Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup
- Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets
- Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center
Edit: It MAY be fixed!
Edit 2: nope it’s not fixed.
Cute.
For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.
So the fact that we're only at October 15th and the current release is 13.1.3 doesn't mean anything to you?
Do you know when 12.1.3 was released? January 22nd of this year.
It normally takes Apple months to go through this many iterations of any iOS version. They've been forced to fast track everything due to the exceptionally poor quality of this release.
People are right to complain, and should keep up the pressure. Apple's legendary software quality has steadily declined and this year is so bad that they've had to abandon long-standing schedules. As a developer myself, I can only imagine how toxic the culture is at Apple right now.
For some people it's just never enough and there is no making them happy.
Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
About ****ing time!!!
Was it time for 13.0?
Was it time for 13.1?
Was it time for 13.1.1?
Was it time for 13.1.2?
I don't think this is the mail fix we have been waiting for...
Any chance of a ***** Watch patch, Apple?
