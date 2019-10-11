MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Base Station Hub Wireless iPhone Charger From Nomad

The Base Station Hub, which is priced at $99.95, features three wireless charging coils inside, and it can be used to charge two iPhones at once or an iPhone and AirPods, or any other device that wirelessly charges.
Along with the wireless charging coils, there's a USB-A port and a USB-C port with an 18W capacity, perfect for charging an iPad through a wired connection. With the wireless charging base and the extra ports, you can charge up to four devices all at one time.
The hub itself is made from an attractive black aluminum covered with a padded leather base for resting your phone on. The leather is grippy enough that your phone won't slip and slide while you use it. There are also rubber feet at the bottom to keep it securely on a desk or table.
When charging a single device, up to 10W of power is available (suitable for something like a Samsung smartphone), and when charging two devices, 7.5W charging is available. That's perfect for the iPhone because it maxes out at 7.5W when wirelessly charging.
The USB-A port offers 7.5W of power, and as mentioned before, the USB-C power is an 18W port. There are LED charging indicators included so you can see when something is juicing up for fully charged, and if you want to use it in your bedroom at night, there's an ambient light sensor that dims those LEDs when it's dark.
You can put your phone sideways (in landscape orientation) on the Base Station so it takes up the entire thing, or position it vertically to wirelessly charge your AirPods or another smartphone at the same time.
This model doesn't charge the Apple Watch, but if you're looking for a multi-charging solution that also incorporates the watch, Nomad makes an Apple Watch Base Station.
