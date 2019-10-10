Amazon Music Launches on Apple TV

Amazon says that Apple TV owners can now download the Amazon Music app from the tvOS App Store to get access to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations.
Amazon Music listeners on the Apple TV are also able to browse and search for music from their favorite artists and access purchased and imported music from the "My Music" library. Scrolling lyrics are also available.
The Amazon Music app for Apple TV is available in the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.
Earlier this week, the Amazon-owned Twitch service also introduced an Apple TV app, and Spotify also brought its app to the tvOS App Store .