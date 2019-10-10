Amazon Music Launches on Apple TV

Thursday October 10, 2019 10:10 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Amazon Music today expanded to the Apple TV, and a new Amazon Music app is now available for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models.

Amazon says that  Apple TV  owners can now download the Amazon Music app from the tvOS App Store to get access to millions of songs and thousands of playlists and stations.


Amazon Music listeners on the  Apple TV  are also able to browse and search for music from their favorite artists and access purchased and imported music from the "My Music" library. Scrolling lyrics are also available.

The Amazon Music app for  Apple TV  is available in the United States, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico, Japan, and India.

Earlier this week, the Amazon-owned Twitch service also introduced an  Apple TV  app, and Spotify also brought its app to the tvOS  App Store .

