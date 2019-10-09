Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Apple Adds Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller to its Online Store
Now that players can connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to play games on Apple devices, it appears that Apple has worked out a deal with Microsoft to sell its controller on the Apple store. As of now, Sony's DualShock 4 has not appeared on Apple.com.
It’s not just a controller. It’s your enemy-slaying sword, your pitcher’s golden arm, your salvation from lava.— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) October 5, 2019
Play Apple Arcade games with your favorite controller. Here’s how to pair an Xbox Wireless Controller with your Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone: https://t.co/RkPSovE7uq pic.twitter.com/LvDNOeaxNX
As a note, these controllers are typically cheaper than the traditional $60 price tags. Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller for $43.99 at Best Buy or $49.99 at Target.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Well considering it's not black friday...
even xbox controller gets the apple tax? i got mine for like 30 bucks on black friday at bestbuy
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.walmart.com/ip/Microsoft-Xbox-One-Wireless-Controller-Armed-Forces-II-Special-Edition-Walmart-Exclusive-WL3-00095/510436156[/URL]
But it’s not Black Friday.
even xbox controller gets the apple tax? i got mine for like 30 bucks on black friday at bestbuy
[ Read All Comments ]