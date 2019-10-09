New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Adds Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller to its Online Store

Wednesday October 9, 2019 6:58 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple has added the Xbox Wireless Controller to Apple.com, although the accessory is currently unavailable to purchase at the time of writing. Apple sells a few different gaming controllers on its website to connect to iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS devices, but as of yet the company has never directly sold Microsoft or Sony's own gaming controllers.


Now that players can connect the Xbox Wireless Controller to their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to play games on Apple devices, it appears that Apple has worked out a deal with Microsoft to sell its controller on the Apple store. As of now, Sony's DualShock 4 has not appeared on Apple.com.



Thanks to apps like Sony's PS4 Remote Play, even more gaming options have opened up for iPhone users, who can use the app to remotely control and play compatible games from their PS4 on their iPhone or iPad. Microsoft is planning to launch a streaming app of its own to allow mobile users to connect to their Xbox One consoles.

As a note, these controllers are typically cheaper than the traditional $60 price tags. Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller for $43.99 at Best Buy or $49.99 at Target.

Avatar
YaBe
25 minutes ago at 07:18 am


even xbox controller gets the apple tax? i got mine for like 30 bucks on black friday at bestbuy

Well considering it's not black friday...
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
edgonzalez32
27 minutes ago at 07:16 am
Seriously a good controller. I've always owned a PlayStation but I do game a lot with Steam and this has been such a great controller.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
tobefirst
40 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Is this the first hardware product from Microsoft to be sold at an Apple store?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
dynamojoe
24 minutes ago at 07:19 am
I recently switched from XBox to PS and the one thing I really miss is the controller. The DualShock is OK but I prefer the XBOX controller. The layout makes more sense to me. That said, I hope DualShock gets support as well since I have two of those and no XB controllers.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
ilikewhey
27 minutes ago at 07:16 am
even xbox controller gets the apple tax? i got mine for like 30 bucks on black friday at bestbuy
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Villarrealadrian
38 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Well I’ve used the xbox controller with gta 3 and oceanhorn on my iphone and it was a great experience!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
MisterSavage
30 minutes ago at 07:14 am
DualShock for life.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
triangletechie
29 minutes ago at 07:15 am
Walmart has an exclusive camouflage controller for just under $50.

[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.walmart.com/ip/Microsoft-Xbox-One-Wireless-Controller-Armed-Forces-II-Special-Edition-Walmart-Exclusive-WL3-00095/510436156[/URL]
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
14 minutes ago at 07:29 am


even xbox controller gets the apple tax? i got mine for like 30 bucks on black friday at bestbuy

But it’s not Black Friday.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
chrono1081
4 minutes ago at 07:40 am
I wish Nintendo Switch's Pro Controller were compatible. That's hands down my favorite.
Rating: 1 Votes

