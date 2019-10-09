New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Offers Disaster Relief Program for Apple Card Holders

Wednesday October 9, 2019 2:30 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The Apple Card comes with a Disaster Relief Program, according to a MacRumors reader who lives in Houston and recently experienced some flooding from tropical storm Imelda.

Apple sent MacRumors reader Frequeniquity an email suggesting that he apply for the card after Apple detected that he "may have been affected by a natural disaster."


Emails sent out by Apple, which were also received by another MacRumors reader, offer the following benefits:
  • No interest for two months, starting with the month you enroll. After two months, your standard purchase APR will apply.
  • You can skip the payment due in the month you enroll.
  • If your account is in good standing, you will remain current while enrolled.
  • If your account is past due, your account will not go further delinquent while enrolled. However, your account will remain paste due until you make all of your past due payments and your ability to make new purchases may continue to be restricted.
According to the email sent out to  Apple Card  users, those interested in applying for the Disaster Relief Program should contact an  Apple Card  Specialist after receiving an email.

Apple appears to be sending out these emails to customers who have addresses registered in areas where a natural disaster has occurred, and presumably this will be a benefit offered to all  Apple Card  users who are experiencing issues like floods, fires, earthquakes, and other issues.

Top Rated Comments

dork
35 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
I wonder if it applies when your power utility deliberately cuts electrical service prophylactically. ?
stu.h
44 minutes ago at 02:34 pm
Wow! What a nice gesture! It's all the little things ....
konqerror
28 minutes ago at 02:50 pm
This isn't anything special, honestly. All credit card companies, and banks, have some variation on this program. Typically the criteria is FEMA-declared disaster zone.

Some of it is required or sponsored by the government, e.g. mortgage deferrals through HUD. So it isn't merely a generous gesture.
Jandalf
45 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
Respect! Good move, Apple!
