Apple Offers Disaster Relief Program for Apple Card Holders
Apple sent MacRumors reader Frequeniquity an email suggesting that he apply for the card after Apple detected that he "may have been affected by a natural disaster."
Emails sent out by Apple, which were also received by another MacRumors reader, offer the following benefits:
- No interest for two months, starting with the month you enroll. After two months, your standard purchase APR will apply.
- You can skip the payment due in the month you enroll.
- If your account is in good standing, you will remain current while enrolled.
- If your account is past due, your account will not go further delinquent while enrolled. However, your account will remain paste due until you make all of your past due payments and your ability to make new purchases may continue to be restricted.
Apple appears to be sending out these emails to customers who have addresses registered in areas where a natural disaster has occurred, and presumably this will be a benefit offered to all Apple Card users who are experiencing issues like floods, fires, earthquakes, and other issues.
Some of it is required or sponsored by the government, e.g. mortgage deferrals through HUD. So it isn't merely a generous gesture.
