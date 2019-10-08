Tap Launches Second-Generation Wearable Keyboard With Gesture Controls

The Tap Strap 2 is similar in design to the original Tap Strap, fitting over the fingers and allowing for typing via a series of different finger taps.
Compared to the original Tap, the Tap Strap 2 offers up a new thumb ring glider and better mouse functionality that's more sensitive. Tapping on soft surfaces to type letters is better than it was with the original Tap version, and it now supports 10 hours of battery life.
It connects to devices via Bluetooth, and sports a new feature called AirMouse. With AirMouse, users can control iPads, smart TVs, set-top boxes like the Apple TV, and more using hand gestures.
AirMouse mode works out of the box without the need for calibration or software drivers. There are multiple modes of operation, which vary based on what the user needs to get accomplished.
In Mouse Mode, the Tap Strap 2 can be used to control a cursor, scroll, and click, just as one can do with a standard mouse. In Multimedia Mode, users can play, pause, adjust volume, or skip a track, and in Smart TV mode, users can navigate through menus, select items, and search for content to watch. There's also a separate selfie tap option for snapping photos from afar.
All of the modes work through different hand gestures, and the Tap Strap 2 is designed to anticipate what the person wearing the device wants to do. When a hand is horizontal, the Tap Strap 2 works in keyboard mode for typing via different finger taps. When the thumb is resting on a surface, it switches over to mouse mode, and when the hand is rotated vertically, it swaps over into AirMouse Mode.
Tap says that the Tap Strap 2 is designed to offer enhanced support for the iPad, offering up interactions like horizontal swipes, getting to the Home screen, and launching the app switcher.
In the future, Tap plans to expand its gesture-based capabilities to work for gaming and with AR and VR devices. Starting in 2020, developers will be able to create applications that incorporate AirMouse capabilities using an AirMouse SDK.
Tap Strap 2 can be purchased from the Tap website for $199.