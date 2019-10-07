Apple Launches Updated Version of Final Cut Pro X With Optimizations for Upcoming Mac Pro

The new version of Final Cut Pro X has a new Metal engine that's designed to take advantage of the power of the new Mac Pro while also delivering performance gains across a wide range of Mac systems.
Apple says the new Metal-based engine improves playback and accelerates graphic tasks like rendering, real-time effects, and exporting.
On the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple says is the most popular system for Final Cut Pro X users, the software is up to 20 percent faster. On the iMac Pro, the software is up to 35 percent faster.
As for the Mac Pro, Final Cut Pro X is 2.9 times faster at rendering than the previous 12-core Mac Pro and 3.2 times faster at transcoding. Final Cut Pro X also takes advantage of the Afterburner card in the new Mac Pro for "unparalleled performance" when working with ProRes and ProRes RAW.
Final Cut Pro X works with the Sidecar feature in macOS, which is designed to allow the iPad to work as a secondary display for a Mac.
Other new features added to the software are listed below:
- Grade high dynamic range video with enhanced color mask and range isolation tools.Apple is also releasing updates to Motion and Compressor with the same new refreshed Metal engine that offers performance optimizations for the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR.
- View high dynamic range video tone-mapped to compatible standard dynamic range displays when using Final Cut Pro, Motion or Compressor on macOS Catalina.
- Select which internal or external GPU is used to accelerate graphics processing.
Final Cut Pro 10.4.7 is a free update for existing users, while new users can download it for $299.99 from the Mac App Store. [Direct Link]
Motion and Compressor are each priced at $49.99. [Direct Link: Motion] [Direct Link: Compressor]