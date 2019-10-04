Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iPhone 11 Pro Max Tops Consumer Reports' Smartphone Rankings
Consumer Reports said the iPhone 11 Pro models earned the top spots for having significantly improved battery life, excellent cameras, and other improvements, like a greater degree of water resistance, more durable glass casing, brighter displays, and faster performance powered by the new A13 Bionic chip.
On battery life:
For one thing, the battery life is much better. The iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted a more than impressive 40.5 hours in our testing. That’s the longest stretch of any phone currently listed in our ratings. And it marks a big turnaround for Apple. Just a few years ago, iPhones tended to lag behind the competition in this area.On the cameras:
In the case of the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, our testers say they notched some of the highest scores in our ratings for still-image quality. The iPhone 11 also rated Very Good in this category. And all three phones received Excellent ratings for rear-video quality.While the iPhone 11 Pro models top the list, Consumer Reports emphasized how tight the scoring is at the top of its smartphone rankings. In some categories, it said just fractions of a point separate the top models.
Consumer Reports believes those with own an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or even an iPhone XR can probably save their money and wait. Despite marked camera and battery life advancements, the non-profit firm said there just may not be enough in the way of new features to justify spending $999-plus on a new model.
A subscription to Consumer Reports is required to view the full smartphone rankings.
