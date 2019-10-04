New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone 11 Pro Max Tops Consumer Reports' Smartphone Rankings

Friday October 4, 2019 11:51 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new iPhone 11 Pro Max has taken the top spot in Consumer Reports' smartphone rankings, with the smaller iPhone 11 Pro claiming second place, after years of Apple being consistently edged out by Samsung smartphones.


Consumer Reports said the iPhone 11 Pro models earned the top spots for having significantly improved battery life, excellent cameras, and other improvements, like a greater degree of water resistance, more durable glass casing, brighter displays, and faster performance powered by the new A13 Bionic chip.

On battery life:
For one thing, the battery life is much better. The iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted a more than impressive 40.5 hours in our testing. That’s the longest stretch of any phone currently listed in our ratings. And it marks a big turnaround for Apple. Just a few years ago, iPhones tended to lag behind the competition in this area.
On the cameras:
In the case of the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, our testers say they notched some of the highest scores in our ratings for still-image quality. The iPhone 11 also rated Very Good in this category. And all three phones received Excellent ratings for rear-video quality.
While the iPhone 11 Pro models top the list, Consumer Reports emphasized how tight the scoring is at the top of its smartphone rankings. In some categories, it said just fractions of a point separate the top models.

Consumer Reports believes those with own an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or even an iPhone XR can probably save their money and wait. Despite marked camera and battery life advancements, the non-profit firm said there just may not be enough in the way of new features to justify spending $999-plus on a new model.

A subscription to Consumer Reports is required to view the full smartphone rankings.

Avatar
Return Zero
16 minutes ago at 12:02 pm
In other words... Apple decided to renew their CR subscription this year ?

(Edit: that's not a knock on the Pro. My fav iPhone ever.)
Rating: 3 Votes
bbrks
bbrks
20 minutes ago at 11:57 am
Highly expected. I am glad, best iPhone ever, just that crazy price :)
Rating: 2 Votes
thermal
thermal
20 minutes ago at 11:58 am
I'm pleasantly surprised by the success of the iPhone 11 family.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
M.PaulCezanne
23 minutes ago at 11:55 am
Really? You'd think it would be the Samsung Galaxy Fold (v1).

*obvious sarcasm alert*

*obvious sarcasm alert*
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Jd3774life
20 minutes ago at 11:58 am
Glad Apple finally listened and upgraded the battery life ? Has been one of my most requested "features" and my Pro Max has been incredible ?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
StellarVixen
6 minutes ago at 12:11 pm
The King returns to his throne.

well done, Apple!
Rating: 1 Votes
GuruZac
GuruZac
8 minutes ago at 12:09 pm
The 11 Pro models are very tempting but my XR can hold me over until 2020, a likely major year for iPhone.
Rating: 1 Votes
sickoagb
sickoagb
10 minutes ago at 12:08 pm
These are great phones. Just wish they did not omit 3D Touch.
Rating: 1 Votes

