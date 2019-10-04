Congress Reportedly Asks Spotify for Information on Apple's Alleged Anticompetitive Behavior

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
From the report:
The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee reached out to the music streaming service with broad requests for information, according to one source, who added the request to the company was narrowed in follow up telephone calls.In March, Spotify announced it filed an antitrust complaint against Apple with the European Commission over unfair App Store practices. Spotify took particular issue with Apple charging a 30 percent "tax" on only certain App Store purchases, calling it "discriminatory."
Apple only charges a commission on in-app purchases tied to digital goods, so apps providing real goods and services like Uber are exempt.
Apple also forbids Spotify and other developers from alerting users that they can sign up for a subscription or complete a purchase outside of its iOS app, and disallows Spotify from advertising deals to its customers in the app or by email, as these practices would circumvent Apple's in-app purchase system.
Apple labeled Spotify's complaint as "misleading rhetoric" and claimed that "Spotify wants all the benefits of a free app without being free," later adding that Spotify pays Apple a 15 percent commission for only about 0.5 percent of its paying subscribers, as part of its official response to the complaint.
Apple has faced increasing scrutiny as of late over the way it runs its App Store. In response, Apple said the App Store "welcomes competition," noting that it was created to be "a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps" and "a great business opportunity for all developers."
i always thought this part was messed up. it is one thing not allowing 3party apps to be installed from other sources but this is clearly just unfair competition to make sure Apple is getting their share
They also want to replace AppleCore OS services with their services.... not going to happen... LOL
OMG, Spotify is Booty Tickled that Apple Music is gaining on them and will soon stomp them out. Spotify proves to be childish.
Unless Apple Music starts working on far more than their own platforms (yes they have an Android app) I really doubt that Spotify will lose. The market wants ability to use streaming on all their devices (Roku, etc) not just Apple. Meanwhile Spotify and Pandora seem to have apps for everything
Spotify wants special treatment that will increase their revenues, which is unfair to other apps and their developers.
Get them a-h*les!
I cannot believe how people does not find anticompetitive that Apple does not allow them to subscribe outside of their own system. It is already arguably unfair that they even have to pay to develop and publish the app in iOS (without existing an alternative store).
Hey man, if they used some other SDK to make their app - sure. If it’s on the iPhone they used Apples frameworks which Apple devs built... see where I’m going?
I am pretty sure their developers are able to make an app without using “Apple’s frameworks”... the only reason they do it (and most Devs do it) is because they have no other option.
Why should Uber be exempt from the 30 percent fee?
Why should Spotify be exempt from 30 percent fee? If you do not like platform, then remove your app from it. Problem solved.
The problem is there is no other place to install apps on iOS devices than the Apple App Store. If there were an alternative store, that would be a different story. But the fact that Apple only allows distribution through their store AND insists on 30% cut on all billing means the app maker doesn't have alternatives.
If they don’t like what Apple is doing, then they have every right to pull their app from the store. They are not being forced to do anything. If they think the iOS ecosystem is helping their business, they they can pay like everyone else.
