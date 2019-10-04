New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Arcade Launches for macOS Catalina Beta Users

Friday October 4, 2019 5:22 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Apple today flipped the switch to launch Apple Arcade for users currently running the macOS Catalina beta, which itself was updated to the golden master version just yesterday.


The launch of Apple Arcade on Mac will complete the rollout of Apple's subscription gaming service, with the service already up and running for all users on iOS, iPadOS, and Apple TV. While Apple touts Apple Arcade as having 100+ games overall, not every game is available on every platform and the Mac version of Apple Arcade currently offers about two dozen titles including Sayonara Wild Hearts, Operator 41, Big Time Sports, Card of Darkness, and more.


Apple Arcade requires macOS Catalina, and users currently running macOS Mojave are being presented with a "Welcome to Apple Arcade on Mac!" feature story in the Mac App Store. The feature outlines the Apple Arcade service and offers a "Check for Update" button, suggesting a public macOS Catalina launch may be imminent.

Apple Arcade is priced at $4.99 per month across all platforms, with Family Sharing allowing up to six members of a single family to access the service at no additional charge. A one-month free trial is also available.

Huh, guess the leak of the Oct. 4 release was for Apple Arcade for macOS, not for Catalina. Darn.


There was no leak. It was a typo on a website.

Beware the hype of bloggers.
