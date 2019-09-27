Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 With Siri and Battery Drain Fix, Keyboard Vulnerability Update and More
The iOS and iPadOS 13.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 are minor update that focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. It addresses a third-party keyboard vulnerability, for example, which Apple outlined earlier this week. According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 13.1.1 update addresses the following bugs:
- Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backupThere are also separate release notes for the iPad, but the update addresses the same issues:
- Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
- Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
- Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
- Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
- Fixes issues that could prevent iPad restoring from backupiOS 13.1.1 could soon be followed up by iOS 13.2, an update that's already been spotted in analytics and could be released in a beta capacity in the coming weeks.
- Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
- Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
- Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
- Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
The prior iOS 13.1 update introduced Share ETA, expanded audio sharing options, Shortcuts Automations, directional AirDrop on new iPhones, and more. For additional info on what's new in iOS 13, make sure to check out our roundup.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
One release and 2 updates in less than 2 weeks, sure seems like a poor development record for a major Tech company.
On the contrary, they are getting updates and fixes out to customers as quickly as possible.
Its showing up for me now too
Seriously. Fix your sig.
[ Read All Comments ]