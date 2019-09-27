New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 With Siri and Battery Drain Fix, Keyboard Vulnerability Update and More

Friday September 27, 2019 10:05 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 13.1 software that was released on Tuesday.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.1 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.


iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 are minor update that focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. It addresses a third-party keyboard vulnerability, for example, which Apple outlined earlier this week. According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 13.1.1 update addresses the following bugs:
- Fixes issues that could prevent iPhone restoring from backup
- Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
- Fixes an issue that could impact recognition of Siri requests on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
- Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
- Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
There are also separate release notes for the iPad, but the update addresses the same issues:
- Fixes issues that could prevent iPad restoring from backup
- Addresses an issue that could cause battery to drain more quickly
- Resolves a problem where Safari search suggestions may re-enable after turning them off
- Addresses an issue that could cause Reminders to sync slowly
- Fixes a security issue for third-party keyboard apps
iOS 13.1.1 could soon be followed up by iOS 13.2, an update that's already been spotted in analytics and could be released in a beta capacity in the coming weeks.

The prior iOS 13.1 update introduced Share ETA, expanded audio sharing options, Shortcuts Automations, directional AirDrop on new iPhones, and more. For additional info on what's new in iOS 13, make sure to check out our roundup.

